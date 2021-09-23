Fans weigh in | Which game outcome would Spurs fans change?

Ponder the question: "What if?"

SAN ANTONIO — As Marvel's character "The Watcher" says, "I am your guide through these vast new realities. Follow me, and dare to face the unknown. And ponder the question, 'What if?'"

And that is exactly what Spurs fans did when ESPN asked which game outcomes would fans want to see changed.

Spurs fans know which one it be.... Allen for 3.... UGhhhhh 😭 #gospursgo https://t.co/xDDHjR1jQH — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) September 23, 2021

Spurs' history is filled with plenty of game outcomes fans would love to see changed.

From Derek Fishers' ".4" shot, Manu Ginobili's foul on Dirk Nowitzki to Miami's Ray Allen's three-point shot in the 2013 NBA Finals, here's a sampling of which games fans would love to see changed.

Sooo tough but for me it’s gotta be the Dfish 3 with .4 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Jack Thompson (@jack_thompson33) September 23, 2021

I would say the Allen 3. There are good candidates in .04, the Manu foul on Dirk, Zaza, etc but without that 3 it was a guaranteed title. They would still have to battle through games in the other scenarios and who knows the final outcome. — Mike Cardenas (@MikeCardenas3) September 23, 2021

.4, Game 7 Manu foul in Dirk or Allen for 3. .4 and Manu's foul stop a 3 peat as the Spurs win title the year before and after those seasons (03, 05, 07). Hell, change them both and get 5 in a row. 😁 I know that's not how that works because of longer seasons, but I can dream. — artmoreorless (@artmoreorless) September 23, 2021

I think I’d change ‘06 game 7 with Manu fouling Dirk at the rim. I really think that team was going to win it all and it would have been a Spurs three-peat — Longhorn Josh (@JoshTooJolly) September 23, 2021

Or the no look Rod Strickland pass, that changed the momentum of that series against the blazers in 1990 — The Chuck Vans Show (@ChuckVansShow) September 23, 2021

Fischer .4. Would have been the first 3peat for the @spurs #GoSpursGo — Rudy Campos Jr (@sweeptheleague) September 23, 2021

I kinda wanna change the robbery of Tim Duncan’s quad dubb ina finals game!!! — JJ (@joshjames11b) September 23, 2021

Many of these changes would have altered the course of the franchise.

Would the Spurs finally repeat as champs? Does David Robinson win a title without Tim Duncan?

If Allen doesn't make the big shot and the Spurs win the 2013 title, does Duncan retire earlier, and is Kawhi Leonard still with the Spurs?