Fans weigh in | Which game outcome would Spurs fans change?

SAN ANTONIO — As Marvel's character "The Watcher" says, "I am your guide through these vast new realities. Follow me, and dare to face the unknown. And ponder the question, 'What if?'"
And that is exactly what Spurs fans did when ESPN asked which game outcomes would fans want to see changed.
Spurs' history is filled with plenty of game outcomes fans would love to see changed.
From Derek Fishers' ".4" shot, Manu Ginobili's foul on Dirk Nowitzki to Miami's Ray Allen's three-point shot in the 2013 NBA Finals, here's a sampling of which games fans would love to see changed.
Many of these changes would have altered the course of the franchise.
Would the Spurs finally repeat as champs? Does David Robinson win a title without Tim Duncan?
If Allen doesn't make the big shot and the Spurs win the 2013 title, does Duncan retire earlier, and is Kawhi Leonard still with the Spurs?
