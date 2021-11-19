Fans vote Spurs' Coyote among the worst mascots in the NBA

Spurs fans will certainly disagree with this!

SAN ANTONIO — He is hilarious, loveable and great at getting fans off their seats to cheer on the San Antonio Spurs. But according to a recent fan poll, the Spurs mascot, The Coyote, is among the worst in the NBA.

Play AZ conducted a fan poll asking fans to rank the NBA mascots.

Coming in near the bottom at 26 out of 27, ahead of the Mavericks' mascot, was the Coyote.

San Antonio fans will likely disagree with those who voted.

Not only does the Coyote entertain fans at the AT&T Center, but he is also active in the community and is never one to deny fans a hug, or a photo.

And to further prove the point the Coyote is not among the worst, he recently was named the NBA Mascot of the Year.

It was his second time receiving the award (2014) as voted by his fellow mascots.