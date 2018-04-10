SAN ANTONIO — The newest member of the San Antonio Spurs, DeMar DeRozan, has been in town for less than two weeks but he already likes what he’s seen of the city and felt from the fans since he started training camp.

Ditto for rookie guard Lonnie Walker IV, the Silver and Black’s first-round pick in the NBA draft this summer.

DeRozan, an All-NBA guard who came to the Alamo City in the trade that sent Kawhi Leonard to Toronto, was showered with affection from the moment he stepped on the court for Wednesday night’s Silver and Black scrimmage at the AT&T Center.

When fans yelled his name during pregame warmups, DeRozan glanced their way and smiled.

“It felt great to just get out there and play,” DeRozan said. “It felt great to be out there with the fans’ energy. Every day, every new thing here is always a great opportunity for me to feel the love even more. Tonight was one of those nights.”

Asked how he felt hearing fans call out to his name, DeRozan said: “It’s definitely heartwarming just to get that love. It’s definitely cool. I definitely appreciate it. Like I said, it’s always cool when I get out in front of the fans and be able to feel that.”

Still can't believe @DeMar_DeRozan is a Spur. Gonna be fun watching him ball out #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/zAbvlXoihs — Albert Munguía (@Mr_Munguia) October 4, 2018

What was DeRozan’s biggest takeaway from the scrimmage?

“Great fans, for sure,” he said.

For the record, the Black team beat the Silver 82-71, although the Silver won three of the five 12-minute quarters. A running clock was kept throughout most of the scrimmage.

Pumped for @DeMar_DeRozan to be a member of the @spurs family. He looked great tonight at the Silver & Black open scrimmage. #GoSpursGo #NBA pic.twitter.com/BDxCGRLMRj — Ryan Greeson (@rwgreeson) October 4, 2018

DeRozan, who played for the Black team, scored 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting. He also had two rebounds. DeRozan started on the Black squad with Dejounte Murray, LaMarcus Aldridge, Davis Bertans and Bryn Forbes.

Forbes led all scorers with 16 points, hitting 6 of 10 shots, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc. He also had three rebounds and four assists.

Drew Eubanks (13) and Bertans (11) rounded out the Black team’s double-figure scoring.

Rudy Gay paced the Silver with 14 points, making 6 of 11 field-goal attempts. He also had five rebounds. Dante Cunningham (11) and Walker (10) were the other players on the Silver squad to score in double digits.

The Silver team started Patty Mills, Marco Belinelli, Gasol, Gay and Derrick White.

Murray finished with a game-high 10 rebounds and dished out four assists for the Black. Gasol and Poeltl had seven rebounds each for the Silver. Poeltl was part of the trade with Toronto that sent Leonard and Danny Green to the Raptors.

Lonnie Walker Fast brake dunk | Spurs Scrimmage 2018: https://t.co/RT1UTyBDqJ via @YouTube — Magic Manu (@Magicmanushop) October 4, 2018

Walker, who made 5 of 12 shots, finished with five rebounds, one assist and one steal. The highlight of his performance was a two-handed slam that brought a roar from the crowd.

“The crowd welcomed me really well and [it was] a very enjoyable night,” Walker said.

Asked if he felt his legs were there when he went up for the jam, Walker chuckled and said: “A little bit, so-so. I was going to windmill it but I’m going to save that for another time.”

Slowed by a minor groin injury, Walker missed the Spurs’ 104-100 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday but he was raring to go on Wednesday night. Walker was the 18th player selected in this year’s draft.

DeRozan, who is preparing for his 10th NBA season, was asked about Walker’s game.

“Definitely a raw talent,” DeRozan said. “He has all the essentials that you need at that position. The athletic ability definitely will take him a long way. I was that same way my first year. I remember all I wanted to do was dunk. He definitely is going to be all right in this league. He’s under a great coach.”

The Spurs will take Thursday off before hosting the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. They wrap up their home preseason schedule against the Houston Rockets at 3 p.m. Sunday.

San Antonio plays the Minnesota Timberwolves in its regular season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the AT&T Center.

© 2018 KENS