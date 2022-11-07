Old school is back! Fans react to the Spurs Classic Edition uniform

The Spurs are going old-school next season!

SAN ANTONIO — They're back!

The San Antonio Spurs unveiled their 2022-23 Nike NBA Classic Edition uniforms that pay homage to the team’s storied 50-year legacy and look forward to the next 50 years.

So it was fitting that team legend and one of the original Spurs players, George "Iceman" Gervin, was the one to make the announcement and show off the old school uniforms making their comeback next season.

It features the “San Antonio” wordmark across the black-on-black jersey chest and is part of the team’s season-long celebration taking place during the 2022-23 campaign to commemorate 50 years of Spurs basketball in San Antonio beginning in 1973.

The shorts will also have a throwback vibe with the team logo on the sides surrounded by the classic diamond shape.

Following the announcement, Spurs fans were quick to react and the overwhelming majority are overjoyed with the jersey they have been demanding for years.

Here's a sample of what fans said:

When are these coming out? I needs a Primo one asap https://t.co/o9lIzoTrEl — King Drip 🇲🇽🗯 (@King_DripMex) July 11, 2022

Take all my money..been holding out for this one to make a comeback. Good job, @spurs https://t.co/cifOIIC07D pic.twitter.com/Fs3G92xeil — Dr. Danny Sanders (@dannysanders80) July 11, 2022

I’m getting this jersey with my name on the back I don’t care https://t.co/HOMGYVr6na — Robby Quintero (@robbynico93) July 11, 2022

Fans will have to exercise patience if they want to grab one of these jerseys.

Official retail product will be available in September at Spurs Fan Shops and online at spursfanshop.com. In addition, the complete collection will feature T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, jackets, jerseys, caps and more.



Fans should join the official Spurs Fan Club for their first chance to purchase the Classic Edition Uniform.

The Spurs will wear their new uniforms for select games at home and on the road during the 2022-23 season.