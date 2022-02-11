'Positioned well for the future' | Fans give high grades for Spurs' NBA trade deadline decisions

SAN ANTONIO — Ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the Spurs made a pair of trades, and one of them caught fans off guard.
San Antonio first made a deal with Toronto, sending Thaddeus Young, a second-round pick and Drew Eubanks north of the border for two protected first-round picks.
The Spurs followed that up with a deal with Boston, sending Derrick White (and the remainder of his $73 million contract) for Romeo Langford, Josh Richardson, a 2022 first-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick swap.
Combined with the team's other in-season deals with Denver and Utah that netted second-round picks, it seems the Spurs are aiming for the future through their youth and the draft.
Once the dust settled, fans chimed in on social media to hand out their grades on the team's moves, and needless to say, the majority approved.
Here's a sample of what fans had to say:
Now with a cache of draft picks and the team having plenty of money to use in the offseason, the Spurs are poised to add more young talent projected to go high in drafts to come and perhaps quicken the franchise's rebuild.
The team has plenty of options to be major players in free agency, which is shaping up to be an exciting time in the franchise's history.
