'Positioned well for the future' | Fans give high grades for Spurs' NBA trade deadline decisions

One fan's reaction: "The Spurs have picked a direction and realized that if the franchise is to move forward, they have to have powerful assets."

SAN ANTONIO — Ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the Spurs made a pair of trades, and one of them caught fans off guard.

San Antonio first made a deal with Toronto, sending Thaddeus Young, a second-round pick and Drew Eubanks north of the border for two protected first-round picks.

The Spurs followed that up with a deal with Boston, sending Derrick White (and the remainder of his $73 million contract) for Romeo Langford, Josh Richardson, a 2022 first-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick swap.

Combined with the team's other in-season deals with Denver and Utah that netted second-round picks, it seems the Spurs are aiming for the future through their youth and the draft.

Once the dust settled, fans chimed in on social media to hand out their grades on the team's moves, and needless to say, the majority approved.

Here's a sample of what fans had to say:

Grade: A- | Positioned well for the future and like the clippers a few years ago (before Kawhi and PG) spurs could be a really appealing team for a KD or Beal to sign a short deal with knowing that depth is there and they won’t have to kill themselves in the regular season. — -T3- (@T327297290) February 11, 2022

B+ — Tom Rivers (@TomRivers20) February 11, 2022

A.



Hate to see Derrick go but so excited about the young wing players and the resources available to improve the team. — Zach (@Zwritesfutbol) February 11, 2022

@spurs get an A. The future is bright! I had my moment earlier, but it is time to look forward. I was not mentally prepared for today. I loved it! #porvida — 🖤🖤🖤 (@AlisaSATX) February 11, 2022

A — Jesus Elias 🫀🐲 (@SithLordElias) February 11, 2022

A- for now.

If we make some more noise in the summer and can land a higher draft pick and/or a big name, I’ll give it an A+. https://t.co/lGdcf1dGBT — 💧Dad (@CoachPopoDrip) February 11, 2022

A.... Good draft picks and shed salary. Seeing White and Eubanks go is tough but they were redundant with the players they have. Freeing up more time for Vassell Primo and Collins is a good thing. — Lucas (@Lucas55717957) February 11, 2022

A+ Spurs have picked a direction and realized that if the franchise is to move forward they have to have powerful assets in both the draft and cap room. Pick from Chi for DeMar in Summer, 2 1st round picks today, a lotto (potential top 3-5) plus 40 mil in Cap Space!! Go Spurs Go — Wesley Perkins (@Wesleyperk) February 11, 2022

Now with a cache of draft picks and the team having plenty of money to use in the offseason, the Spurs are poised to add more young talent projected to go high in drafts to come and perhaps quicken the franchise's rebuild.

The team has plenty of options to be major players in free agency, which is shaping up to be an exciting time in the franchise's history.