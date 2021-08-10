The Pulse of the Fanbase: The start of the new Spurs season, the tough stretch and more

What's on the minds of fans?

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs 2021-22 season is underway and the team is off to a 1-2 start. The team will next host the Lakers in a Western Conference showdown Tuesday night.

Ahead of the game, we speak with our go-to Spurs fan, Marquez Anderson, to give us the pulse of the fanbase on a new feature here at KENS 5: "The Pulse of the Fanbase."

Here's what Marquez tells us about what is on the mind's of the "Silver & Black" faithful.

1. Were fans putting too much into the season-opening win?

I think it’s fair to be excited for what’s to come this season. While I don’t think this is a playoff team yet, there were a lot of positives to take away from the season opener. In particular, Devin Vassell looked confident on both ends of the floor and showed the potential the Spurs front office imagined when drafting him. These upcoming games are going to be much tougher than Orlando, so picking up a win against them was necessary.

2. Why are fans clamoring for rookie Josh Primo to get run?

This was the most scrutinized pick on draft night. Everyone is anxious to see what he can do since the front office believed in him enough to take him in the lottery. He has shown some flashes of what he can become in the future, but some time in Austin is likely what he needs as the opportunities on the main roster won’t be as plentiful.

3. Are fans bracing for the current tough schedule following the Orlando home game?

It’s difficult to look at this upcoming stretch of games and not speculate on the end result. In just one week, the Spurs would have faced off against teams featuring LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic.

It’s hard to pinpoint where the wins could potentially come from, especially with the team being so young.

However, I expect the Spurs to compete hard in every one of these matchups.

4. What are fans thinking about tonight's Spurs game versus the Lakers?

This game features two teams still trying to figure things out for different reasons.

The Spurs are in the midst of a rebuild, and are looking to discover which players will eventually breakout. The Lakers, on the other hand, designed a team meant to win immediately.

Unfortunately for Lakers fans, the team looks discombobulated to start the season.

For San Antonio, setting the tone defensively will be key. If the Spurs are able to disrupt passing lanes and clog the paint, the Lakers will be forced to settle for perimeter looks. I’d imagine the Spurs will be content with Russell Westbrook launching from the perimeter as opposed to dissecting the defense off the dribble.

When it comes to LeBron James, you can only hope to contain him as taking him away completely is nearly impossible.

If the Spurs’ defense can make James work for everything offensively, the better the chances are for a win.

Thanks Marquez for filling us in. Follow him on Twitter at @OhMarquez.