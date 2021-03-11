The Pulse of the Fanbase: New Fiesta jerseys, Lonnie Walker IV's start to the season and more

What is on the Silver and Black faithful minds?

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs' 2021-22 season is underway and the team is off to a 2-6 start. The team will play the Magic Friday night and look to sweep the regular season.

Ahead of the game, we speak with our go-to Spurs fan, Marquez Anderson, to give us the pulse of the fanbase on a new feature here at KENS 5: "The Pulse of the Fanbase."

From Lonnie Walker IV to the new Fiesta jerseys and more, here's what Marquez tells us about what is on the minds of the Silver & Black faithful.

What was the reaction from the fan base on the new Spurs' City Edition jerseys?

The vast majority did not like the new jerseys. While the new colorway is exciting, the overall execution was disappointing.

Personally, I am a fan of the white jerseys. However, most fans would have preferred a different logo as the traditional Silver & Black clashes with the rest of the jersey.

How did the fans react to the Spurs beating the defending champs Bucks on their turf?

Anytime you defeat the defending NBA champions, there will be excitement. Although Milwaukee was playing without some starters, it was definitely a confidence booster. Unfortunately, this didn’t carry over to Indiana as the Spurs fell 131-118.

Are Spurs fans thinking this team is playoff-bound or still going to be one of the worst teams?

I think it really depends on who you ask.

Some fans believe the Spurs will finish with more wins than many outlets predicted.

However, there are others that believe this team will be nowhere near playoff contention. With any young team, there will be many ups and downs, as evidenced in the matchups with Milwaukee and Indiana.

San Antonio has one of the toughest schedules to begin the season, so it’s difficult to predict where the wins will come from since inconsistency is to be expected from a young team still trying to figure things out.

Are fans thrilled over the production from Lonnie Walker IV this season?

Lonnie Walker is probably one of the most polarizing players on the team. Some fans think he has the potential to be the best player on the roster, while others aren’t quite as high on his abilities.

I think it’s fair to acknowledge his growth in playmaking, but he still struggles with efficiency and consistency. I’d like to think he eventually will perform closer to his potential once his role is more developed.

Thanks to Marquez for filling us on. Follow him on Twitter at @OhMarquez.