Tony Award-worthy! Fan submits her Tim Duncan-themed musical idea

The fan really wants to see "Tim Duncan: The Musical" become reality.

SAN ANTONIO — Don't be surprised if you hear about a new musical called "Tim Duncan" coming to a theater near you.

Or at least that is the hope for one big Duncan fan.

Ivy Meehan, a radio color analyst for High School football according to her Twitter profile, decided to take her bank shot and hope musical genius, Lin-Manuel Miranda, takes her offer to help co-write "Tim Duncan: The Musical."

However, she did it in a very unique way.

Just like any musical number, Meehan's submission is filled with song about the San Antonio Spurs legend's path from the Virgin Islands, Hurricane Hugo, Wake Forest, the Spurs, and much more.

Outstanding work and fitting for a Basketball Hall of Famer!

So far, Miranda has not gotten back to Meehan if he is ready to join her efforts but her Duncan musical idea would be a hit among Spurs fans and a shoe-in for a Tony Award.