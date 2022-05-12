Fan reaction: What are Spurs fans saying about team's losing streak?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are racking up more losses than they would like.
The team is on an 11-game losing streak and is at the bottom of the Western Conference with the worst record at 6-18.
The numbers reflect how bad it's been for the Spurs in the last 11 games.
The team has the worst plus-minus at -19.5, they are ranked No. 29 in points per game at 104.8, just averaging a mere 9.5 three-point makes, and their free-throw percentage is at 71.3 percent.
San Antonio is also coming off a 133-95 throttling by the Suns and that is just a snippet of what is happening on the court for San Antonio.
Of course, the team has been hit hard by injuries to key players but nevertheless, the losing streak is on the minds of the fanbase.
Here's a sample of what fans are saying about the current losing skid:
As you can see, Silver and Black fans are torn, indifferent, or have their eye on the Spurs landing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and selecting Victor Wembanyama.
But the basketball universe will have to be in the Spurs' favor with the odds at a 14 percent chance of that happening.
The Spurs will next face the Rockets at home Thursday night in the hopes they can break the longest losing skid of the season.
