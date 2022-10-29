Fan react: Spurs fans in shock over team waiving guard Joshua Primo

SAN ANTONIO — In a stunning announcement, the San Antonio Spurs waived guard Joshua Primo Friday evening before tipoff against the Bulls.
The team did not give a reason for the move but Spurs CEO RC Buford made the following statement.
“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Buford is quoted as saying.
The Spurs further stated that the organization, including front-office executives, coaching staff, and players, will have no additional comments to share.
Primo did release a statement to ESPN saying he was taking time "to focus on my mental health treatment."
Needless to say, Spurs fans were shocked when the news was released and are reacting on social media.
Here is a sample of what Spurs fans are saying:
The 19-year-old was selected 12th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. In 54 career games, he posted 5.9 points per game including 1.8 assists and 37 percent shooting from the field.
Prior to the news, the team had listed him on the injury list and did not play in the recent game versus the Timberwolves.
In addition, the team recently picked up his third year contract extension and put him front and center when the franchise announced its jersey patch deal with Self Financial.
