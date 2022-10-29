Fan react: Spurs fans in shock over team waiving guard Joshua Primo

Fans are in shock over the news the team has suddenly parted ways with Primo.

SAN ANTONIO — In a stunning announcement, the San Antonio Spurs waived guard Joshua Primo Friday evening before tipoff against the Bulls.

The team did not give a reason for the move but Spurs CEO RC Buford made the following statement.

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Buford is quoted as saying.

The Spurs further stated that the organization, including front-office executives, coaching staff, and players, will have no additional comments to share.



Primo did release a statement to ESPN saying he was taking time "to focus on my mental health treatment."

Needless to say, Spurs fans were shocked when the news was released and are reacting on social media.

Here is a sample of what Spurs fans are saying:

I have not been on Twitter in 2 years. The Breaking Primo news brought me back. — Henry Rojas (@ShapeOfWater8) October 29, 2022

Brought emotions over me. I genuinely feel bad for him and all the people who were huge fans of his. I hope he is ok — jason Buruato (@Twitbotsfdmy1st) October 29, 2022

I thought it was some sort of joke when I saw it. Floored — Craig T 🇦🇫🇺🇦 (@TheDrive4Five) October 29, 2022

It’s only a matter of time right before the media finds out what really happened. I’m not stunned anymore. I just want the kid to figure out his life more than anything right now. Spurs stay hooping. — 🔩Swiss™🔩 (@MidwestManmyth) October 29, 2022

I'm sad for the kid. He had all the opportunities for him to thrive. Then all of a sudden, everything was gone. I just hope whatever it is that happened, he learns from it and may the organization still support and help him right his ways. He's just so young. — AJaa (@EybdyaN) October 29, 2022

If he had to be waived for mental illness, why remove his jersey from the website? Something fishy is going on.. — Jacob Davila (@Jacob_D_23) October 29, 2022

Devastating Primo news. Whatever this is must have been exceptionally serious. Teams simply do not make decisions like this otherwise — Gabe (@GabeInReality) October 29, 2022

Impossible. I'm in disbelief. Primo was contributing and getting significant minutes.



I can only guess that Primo did something really bad. I'm sure many organizations would take a chance on a former lottery pick. He must have some value in the trade market. — Jose ➐ (@josealva) October 28, 2022

The 19-year-old was selected 12th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. In 54 career games, he posted 5.9 points per game including 1.8 assists and 37 percent shooting from the field.

Prior to the news, the team had listed him on the injury list and did not play in the recent game versus the Timberwolves.

In addition, the team recently picked up his third year contract extension and put him front and center when the franchise announced its jersey patch deal with Self Financial.