The aftermath - Fan react: Spurs fans react to GM Wright's Murray-Hawks trade

SAN ANTONIO — It's been days since the blockbuster trade that sent Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Spurs get multiple draft picks, setting themselves up for a total rebuild while the Hawks get a player to pair with their star, Trae Young.

It was a move that stunned most fans either positively or negatively. Some felt it was a necessary move to return the franchise to its glory, and some felt the team simply got fleeced.

Following the trade, we asked Spurs fans on social media for their thoughts on team General Manager, Brian Wright's move to send Murray to Atlanta.

It should be noted that once the deal was official, Wright did say the move was not just made by him, and that head coach Gregg Popovich and RC Buford took part in the decision.

Here is a sample of what fans had to say the moment the deal was reported:

As you can see, it is nearly split among fans, and now all they can do is simply trust in the vision the team has for the future.

Also in the deal with Atlanta, San Antonio sent Jock Landale to the Hawks and saw Lonnie Walker IV leave in free agency to the Lakers.