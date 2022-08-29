Fan makes shrine to Spurs' Tim Duncan with realistic action figure

This Duncan fan takes his appreciation for the Spurs legend to new heights.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan is a basketball legend and one fan is showing his appreciation for the "Big Fundamental" with a realistic action figure.

Enterbay is a company that creates incredibly realistic action figures. They have an NBA license to make figures of some of the league's legends and Duncan has received the honor in the past.

The detail Enterbay puts into their product is art.

From the jerseys, face sculpts to an exact replication of sneakers worn on the NBA court, the action figure company puts out some of the best collectibles.

And one fan created a shrine to Duncan's greatness with one of the figures.

Using an Enterbay Duncan figure posed in one of his iconic photos after winning a title along with five replica Spurs' NBA trophies, Duncan's NBA Finals MVP trophies, and team title banners, check out the final product.

Impressive!

Currently, an Enterbay Duncan figure goes for over $400.00 on eBay.

This isn't the first time the figure company showed love to San Antonio.

Years ago, Enterbay released a Michael Jordan figure in the 1996 NBA All-Star Game which was hosted in San Antonio. The only NBA All-Star Game to be in the Alamo City.

The Jordan figure is wearing the iconic San Antonio jalapeno jersey and as a collectible, it goes for a hefty price.