Fan debate: Should the Spurs trade or re-sign Jakob Poeltl?

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl is having an incredible start to the new season.
He is posting career-highs in assists (3.7 per game), and rebounds (10.1 per game). He is also averaging 13.4 points per game in 15 games played this season.
He also posted his best game as a Spur with a career-high in scoring in a single game with 31 points and 14 rebounds in a road loss versus Portland on Tuesday night.
However, he is currently in a contract season in San Antonio and could enter free agency as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
And the Spurs center has spoken on the issue saying he could test free agency this offseason but does enjoy San Antonio.
"That's why I really enjoy it and I can imagine staying here. The conditions are perfect," said Poeltl. "I know my own worth. I did that last year and proved that it doesn't have to be with the Spurs."
This leaves options for the team: Trade Poeltl now to get something in return or re-sign him. Trading Poeltl this season could net the Spurs a nice haul for their rebuild with his stock up high. He could prove to be a valuable piece for a playoff-bound team.
However, he could also factor into the team's long-term plans with how great he performs this season.
Spurs fans recently debated this question on social media and the fanbase is very split on the future of Poeltl in San Antonio.
Keep in mind the Spurs do have more than enough cap space to re-sign him in the offseason so thinking he will certainly leave in free agency is premature.
