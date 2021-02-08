Excuse me? ESPN NBA Analyst throws shade at Spurs’ Popovich following gold medal win

It was a momentous occasion as the win clinched the USA’s fourth-straight gold medal and capped Popovich’s personal Olympic journey.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich guided Team USA to the gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, beating France 87-82.

Despite walking away with the gold medal, ESPN NBA Analyst, Kendrick Perkins simply could not hold back at taking a shot at the Spurs head coach in a now-deleted tweet.

Spurs fans did not take too kindly to Perkins' words, and for good reason.

During the Olympics, he called Popovich arrogant, believing he was not doing a good job on the defensive end, and said he was getting outcoached.

Team USA needs to check themselves on the defensive end, have some pride and humility… and that includes coach Popovich — the arrogance he showed in that press conference is how they looked on D!



We lean on Kyrie about how he handles the media, well same damn thing for Pop... pic.twitter.com/a7WRH42lGC — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 13, 2021

Perkins eventually congratulated Team USA on capturing the gold medal, but, Spurs fans will never forget his latest verbal jab.

