Ex-Spur Kyle Anderson says Popovich convinced him to get vaccinated

COVID vaccinations is a hot topic as the NBA gets set to being a new season.

SAN ANTONIO — Kyle Anderson may not wear the Spurs jersey anymore but his former San Antonio coach still is a big influence on him.

During Grizzlies Media Day, the former Spur revealed he did get vaccinated against COVID-19 and admits it was due in large part to Spurs' Gregg Popovich.

Kyle Anderson said San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was the person who persuaded him to get vaccinated. — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) September 27, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination among the players is a hot topic. It remains to be seen what the league and players who refuse to take the shot will agree to.

According to the NBA, unvaccinated players will have to undergo testing on game days and practice days and, depending on team schedules, could have to test twice on some game days.

Recently, Warriors' Andrew Wiggins' request to decline the vaccination based on a religious exemption was declined by the league.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are fully vaccinated ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The team announced this Monday at their annual media day event with Popovich saying he took a third shot booster.

"We're going to try to do everything we can to make sure we can be safe, which means we've got to be disciplined day to day to make sure that what happened to us in Charlotte last year doesn't happen again," Popovich said to reporters.

As for Anderson, he won't be under the tight COVID testing rules set for unvaccinated players and it shows just how much of a positive impact Popovich has with former players.