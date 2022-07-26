Ex-Spur Dejounte Murray says he'll always remember San Antonio

Murray was traded to the Hawks after six seasons with the Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — It shocked most San Antonio Spurs fans when the team traded guard Dejounte Murray to the Hawks this offseason.

The long-time player emerged last season setting career-highs in points, steals, and minutes played for the Spurs that culminated in him being named an NBA All-Star. The first time in his career.

And all that success he experienced in the Alamo City is something he'll never forget.

In an interview with Hoops Hype, Murray spoke about his time with the Spurs and noted the on-court success he experienced.

"I loved my time in San Antonio, and I think that will always be remembered. I made my first All-Star Game in San Antonio," Murray said.

According to the team and Murray, the trade was mutually agreed upon and playing in Atlanta is something he's been talking about with Trae Young.

However, things seemingly hit a rough patch when Murray shared some sharp words on social media that got the Spurs fan base riled up.

Murray said the Spurs will not be winning for 15 years and mentioned how the team "system" isn't working.

However, there is no doubt that his time under the Spurs' system and the tutelage of Gregg Popovich helped shape him into the solid NBA player he is now.

"It really was a credit to my hard work and being a great person. Most importantly, it was my work ethic to work through everything and not let anything stop me, whether it was on or off the court, and stay focused," Murray added.