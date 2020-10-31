Every offseason question for the San Antonio Spurs asked, analyzed, answered and updated

What will DeMar DeRozan do? Who will the Spurs draft? Will they make any trades? Who will they target in free agency? And what about Fiesta jerseys?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs need to answer a lot of questions in what's shaping up to be a historic and compressed NBA offseason with questions of its own.

The coronavirus shutdown pushed the Finals months later than ever before, and although the bubble was unquestionably a success in terms of maintaining safety and crowning a worthy champion, a full season outside the bubble in a country where new cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again is another level of risk and logistical challenge entirely.

The salary cap could dip quite a bit depending on revenue models for a company that typically hosts thousands of events with large crowds every year, and how they'll adjust to operating during a pandemic. There's a lot to figure out, especially if a start date near Christmas or January is actually in the cards, which would compress the offseason like an accordion pushed to the limit.

However long the offseason is, and whatever the cap dictates, the results will be consequential for the Spurs. DeMar DeRozan has a player option, a domino that will have to fall before free agency begins, but after San Antonio makes their highest draft choice since Tim Duncan, unless they trade the pick.

Will Jakob Poeltl, Bryn Forbes and Marco Belinelli walk, or will they be back next year?

Rudy Gay and LaMarcus Aldridge are attractive assets on expiring contracts. Could they be traded? Who could San Antonio get back? Who might they want in a trade, or in free agency? Will the coaching staff change?

And most importantly, will this finally be the year that Spurs fans get Fiesta jerseys?

All these questions and more are asked, analyzed, predicted, opined on, and updated with the latest information in the story below. You can also listen to Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast specials on both the draft and free agency.

What will the Spurs do with the 11th pick in the draft?

When the NBA Draft takes place virtually on November 18, the Spurs have their highest draft pick since Tim Duncan at number 11.

The 2020 draft class isn’t loaded with can’t-miss talent and there’s a lot of room for players to shift up and down the top 10 on that night. It may make sense for San Antonio to move up a few spots, and it sounds like they're interested in doing so as long as they don't have to part with any of their key young pieces.

Deni Avdija is a sensational point forward out of Israel who can stretch the floor, make outrageous passes and contribute to the team defense at a high level. Isaac Okoro is on the smaller side as a forward and needs work on his jumper, but is one of the best perimeter defenders in this class. Onyeka Okongwu has a claim to that title as well, and he’s more of a big man. James Wiseman is a talented, musclebound 7’1” center with a lot of question marks around him. Obi Toppin is a nuclear-powered lob threat who spaces the floor, but leaves a lot to be desired with his defense.

It seems unlikely that any of them will be available at 11, but if the Spurs can move up a few spots without giving up too much, it could be worth their while. Unless there’s a player that San Antonio is in love with, a draft night trade probably won’t happen and the Spurs will pick the top player on their board.

There are a bunch of guards expected to go in the top 20 this year, with guys like Killian Hayes, Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and Kira Lewis Jr. likely gone in the top ten. The Spurs have a bit of a logjam of young players at the guard spots with Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, and Lonnie Walker IV, so it would be a surprise if they took a player under 6’6” with their first-round pick.

It would make the most sense for San Antonio to address their need on the wing, and they should have a bevy of exciting options.

Devin Vassell is one of the best 3-and-D wing prospects in this draft, so much so that he could very well be off the board before the Spurs make their selection. Wherever he goes, he’ll fit in and contribute on day 1. A troubling recent video showed him shooting a deep three like a 6’7” catapult, but his normal release point probably hasn’t shifted to behind his ears, so he should be fine. He would be a huge get for San Antonio at 11.

His Florida State teammate Patrick Williams seems to go to the Spurs in every mock draft, and few San Antonians would be mad at that. He’s bigger, more athletic, and only 19. His defense is springy and intense and intelligent, though he isn’t fast enough to stay in front of a lot of NBA guards. Though his shot is projectable, it still needs work. He’s a high upside pick with a decent floor because of his size and motor.

Aaron Nesmith is another solid 3-and-D prospect who shot an eye-popping 52% from deep last year, but his size and the sample size for his success are both measurably smaller than Vassell’s.

Jalen Smith is an intriguing big man who can rebound, block shots and shoot at a very high level for a 6’10” player with a nearly 7’2” wingspan. He’s one of the better center prospects in this class, and RC Buford was caught on camera watching him play in person earlier this year. If it was Maryland’s win over Michigan, Smith put up 18 points, 11 boards and 4 blocks in the game, which is just a little better than what he averaged.

Saddiq Bey is among the most overlooked prospects this year, and everything about him says “Spurs” in a calm yet authoritative tone. He’s 6’8” with a plus wingspan, he shot over 40% on a decent volume of threes, and he does a little bit of everything on both ends. Villanova coach Jay Wright ran everything through him and had him guard the other team’s best player regardless of position, which speaks to his ability and the level of trust he earned.

He’s a wildly smart player who hustles, communicates, and does all the little things. His shooting and defense will allow him to be an NBA rotation player his rookie year, and he’d fit seamlessly with the Spurs’ young core. He’ll probably be available at 11, and should go somewhere between 10 and 15.

Some fans would say he’s too old at 21, or that he lacks explosiveness, or that he might not be a reliable shot creator at the next level, or that he has a bunch of skills but no clear “elite” skill. As Derrick White continues to blossom, and Brandon Clarke looks to build on an impressive and impactful rookie season, it’s important to remember that those picks can pan out too, and that 21-year-olds are only too old for the kids menu and cheaper movie tickets.

If Bey is their guy and they take him at 11, resist the urge to call it a reach before you see him play at the NBA level, which would probably be fairly immediate.

Realistically, any player the Spurs draft at 11 or higher will probably play less in Austin and more in San Antonio than any Spurs draft pick since they started developing talent in Austin.

There’s always a slim chance they decide to trade back, but there should be at least one player available at 11 who the Spurs feel is worth the pick.

When will NBA free agency start?

It’s not clear exactly when free agency will begin, but it will likely be shortly after the draft on November 18, especially if reports are true that the NBA is aiming for a restart around Christmas.

Players with player options will have to decide whether or not to accept by a few days before the start of free agency, which brings us to one of the best potential free agents in the league.

What is DeMar DeRozan going to do?

DeRozan can choose to opt in to the final year of his contract and earn $27 million dollars, and he’s had the option to do that for a good long while now. Some answers to the question “why hasn’t he yet” are fairly obvious.

First, the salary cap is set to go down because of coronavirus, but it’s not clear yet how much. If it’s a lot, that means less money available for DeRozan on the open market. A lot is still up in the air regarding next year, so it's perfectly reasonable for him to keep his options open. It's also reasonable that the Spurs apparently haven't been keen on making him an offer he can't refuse.

There was a report that cited an anonymous agent who claimed that DeMar wasn’t happy in San Antonio and wanted to leave, prompting DeRozan to say that he’d never said that. Fans had visceral emotional reactions, and it’s unclear why.

DeRozan was traded against his will from the franchise he wanted to give his all to. This is probably his last opportunity to sign a big-money long-term contract, and because he’s one of the best players available, there will be interest from contenders looking to get over the top. He may have a winning opportunity elsewhere, and that would give the Spurs the opportunity to focus on developing the young core, which could be the best thing for all parties involved.

The Spurs can and should be exploring sign and trade options after a bubble performance that showed his value on the court as a scorer and distributor. It makes sense for San Antonio to see what they could get in return for a player who may have a mutual interest in moving on, and it makes sense for DeMar to see what else is out there.

So what could that be?

Both teams in his hometown of Los Angeles may be looking for an upgrade at point guard, and DeRozan could be that. He basically played the point as the 4 in the bubble, and he’s still a bucket from 18-feet and in. He could also draw interest from the Bucks, who desperately needed shot creation in the playoffs. DeRozan has also been tied to Miami, where he’s close with Jimmy Butler.

If DeRozan were to join any of these teams, he would need to adjust his game and role. He’d need to stand in the corner more and knock down a few threes. He’d probably run with the second unit while the top-tier stars caught a breather. He’d be expected to lock in a bit more on defense. For palm trees and a chance at a title, those are adjustments he’d probably be willing to make, and he may be willing to take less money there too.

Might he be interested in a reunion in Toronto, or perhaps joining Dwayne Casey in Detroit? Those situations would provide less opportunity for winning, but more opportunity to be himself, and be the guy, and be around his guys, and maybe earn more money with less pressure. It’s easy to see how that would be appealing in its own way.

There’s still a chance that DeMar considers his situation, accepts a big payday for this season and decides to stay put until next year. There’s a chance he opts in and the Spurs trade him. But if he decides to opt out, it would be surprising if the Spurs were willing to offer him the best situation, all things considered. A sign and trade would seem likely at that point because not many teams will be able to bring him in using cap space.

Will Jakob Poeltl re-sign?

Poeltl, who also came over from Toronto in the Kawhi deal, is a restricted free agent, meaning the Spurs have the right to match an offer sheet from any team who wants to sign him. That begs the question, what is a fair price for the 25-year-old center?

It’s tough to evaluate the true impact of the 7’1” Austrian. He doesn’t stuff the stat sheet, but he does a lot of little things that make the Spurs play better when he’s on the floor. San Antonio outscored opponents by almost six points per 100 possessions with Poeltl in, the best mark in the team's rotation.

He can’t shoot outside of the paint, and he doesn’t finish as strongly at the rim as he should, but he does an important job efficiently. He protects the rim and holds his own on perimeter switches, but frequently gets into foul trouble. He’s realistically somewhere between a backup center and a starting center.

So, what is that worth on the open market? According to Bobby Marks and an ESPN estimate on what free agents will command, about $8-10 million per year. That’s a number that San Antonio decision-makers and fans would probably be agreeable to.

Poeltl has expressed a desire for a bigger role, and if he gets offered that along with a bigger bag elsewhere, Popovich would likely encourage him to take it. There's no clear indication which way it will go yet.

Will the Spurs keep Bryn Forbes and/or Marco Belinelli?

It would be a pretty obvious mistake for San Antonio to commit money and playing time to these one-dimensional shooters, but then again, it took months of failure for the coaching staff to realize that they maybe shouldn’t be playing so much over guys like Derrick White, Lonnie Walker IV and Keldon Johnson.

Every bench needs a pure sharpshooter who is a serious defensive liability, but every successful rotation can have at most two of those guys. The Spurs already have an ideal version of that in Patty Mills: an emotional leader, an NBA champion, and the superior player out of the three.

It should be easy for management to wish both Forbes and Belinelli well on their way, raising the floor of the defense and clearing some room for the young core, but in the unlikely event that Patty Mills is sent away in a trade, Forbes could be worth keeping on a short, cheap deal.

What could a Derrick White extension look like?

White proved through his play in the bubble that he should have been playing a larger role from the beginning of the season. He’s the best guard defender on the Spurs, he’s an intelligent ball handler, and he’s developed into a knockdown shooter. He shot 22-56 from deep in the bubble, a very solid 39% on over 7 attempts per game.

Of all the players on the Spurs roster, Derrick White is the best all-around basketball player. He can guard the other team’s best guy, whether he’s Trae Young or Kyrie Irving or Luka Doncic. He’s consistent and responsible in every area of the game, he makes his teammates better, and he’s poised for a breakout third season.

The way he sacrifices his body and performs whatever basketball action the moment calls for brings fond memories of Manu Ginobili to mind. His 5-charge, busted teeth game against the Kings in the bubble was a bright, hopeful note toward the end of a rough season for this Spurs team.

White played through a knee issue toward the end of a bubble before sitting out the last game, and he had a surgery to repair a dislocated toe that he apparently played through during his impressive run. He should be good to go for the start of next year, whenever that may be.

The Spurs would be wise to keep White in Silver and Black for as long as possible. The 26-year-old is still under contract through 2021, but San Antonio should work toward a long-term extension before he certainly declines his player option for $5.3 million next year.

So what would be fair? Again, the lack of clarity with the cap makes things a bit more difficult to forecast. ESPN’s Bobby Marks said that an extension should be in the range of four years, $52 million total. That breaks down to about $13 million per year.

Derrick White is rookie extension eligible when free agency begins.



Here is what we wrote about him in the Spurs offseason article. pic.twitter.com/kzUR023YGQ — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 21, 2020

The easiest and most relevant comparison to make here is Dejounte Murray, who last summer inked an extension for four-years and $64 million, which works out to $16 million per year. Murray is still just 24, and he definitely has a bit more room to grow as a player. He has the heart and all the physical tools, and he’s put in the work to be a more efficient scorer at all levels, but he’s still making too many unforced errors on both ends of the floor.

Coach Popovich heavily criticized his failure to close out to the arc at the end of the Philadelphia game, the final and most glaring mistake in a loss that contributed to the team’s impressive bubble run coming up short of the playoffs.

San Antonio has invested in Murray, a very good guard who at this point in his development isn’t yet as skillful or reliable as Derrick White is now. In an ordinary year, White’s extension would probably look closer to Murray’s -- but of course, this year is anything but ordinary.

That’s part of a larger conversation in free agency this offseason: Will players hesitate to sign long-term deals in a down year, bet on themselves and wait until the coronavirus crisis is firmly in the rearview to see what that cap do?

From what I'm hearing, there's mutual interest in getting a deal done, and it may be quite comparable to Murray's despite coronavirus-related cap implications.

White has given no indication that he wants to be anywhere but San Antonio, and if he wants to stay, it would be hard for them to overpay him. He will likely demonstrate and raise his value with his play this season, so it’s in the Spurs’ best interest to offer him an extension he feels is fair as ASAP as possible.

An increased role for White will be key if the Spurs hope to improve next year, and they should do everything they can to ensure that he remains a leader and driving force on this team for years to come. As soon as we know more, we'll have it here.

Is the coaching staff changing?

Since people are actually asking, I'll go ahead and say that no, there is no sign whatsoever that Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich wants to be anything other than that when the NBA gets rolling again.

With head coaching vacancies across the league being filled quickly, Pop will keep his same bench of highly qualified candidates, headlined by Becky Hammon and Will Hardy, who also reportedly drew interest for some of those jobs.

The biggest question about the coaching staff is what role will Tim Duncan play? He was active and involved in his first year as an assistant, and it's hard to measure the impact of having one of the greatest players of all time doing that job. He stayed home from the bubble to help LaMarcus Aldridge rehab his shoulder and presumably spend time with his family.

We probably won't know more about the Hall of Famer's role until closer to the the start of the season, but we'll add any updates here.

Who might the Spurs target in free agency?

Depending on the direction of some of the dominos mentioned above, San Antonio may be inclined to bring in a free agent or two.

A DeMar departure would likely be met with increased minutes at small forward for Lonnie Walker IV and Keldon Johnson. If Poeltl walks, San Antonio will have to address the need at backup center. LaMarcus Aldridge and Trey Lyles will likely be back, but in any case, there are a few frontcourt players on the market who could contribute if the price is right.

Christian Wood is a name that’s been bouncing around Spurs Twitter, and it’s easy to see why fans are salivating over the lanky big man. He’s about 6’11” with a 7’3” wingspan, and he shot 39% from deep on over 2 attempts per game last year in Detroit. He’s a lob threat who can space the floor and create his own shot, he can protect the rim and defend multiple positions, and at 25 he’s a great fit age-wise with the young core.

Wood has bounced from team to team to team to team to team since going undrafted in 2015, but his development as a shooter has him set to earn $10-12 million per year as a free agent this offseason, according to Marks. He’s already taken to social media asking fans where he should go next. If it’s San Antonio at a fair price, the Spurs front office should be commended and their young guards should be thrilled.

If the Spurs wanted a more veteran presence at that position, 31-year-old Serge Ibaka is a free agent as well. He averaged 15 points and 8 rebounds for Toronto last year while shooting 39% on over three attempts from deep per game. However, it was the first time in his career that he couldn’t muster a block per game. He made $23 million last season, but that same ESPN projection has Ibaka hovering around the same annual price point as Wood.

Danilo Gallinari would be a bit of a reach if the Spurs are looking for a stretch four, with Marks pegging him at $14-16 million a year after he shot over 40% on over 7 three-point attempts per game last season. He’s not adding much defensively and is far from elite inside the arc, which probably makes the price a little too high for San Antonio.

Davis Bertans is poised to cash in off a 2020 campaign where he shot over 42% on almost 9 threes per game for Washington. At $12-14 million per year according to Marks, the player who the Spurs famously traded for nothing is likely now too expensive for them.

Aron Baynes will be the cheaper option as far as former Spurs go, projected to command $6-8 million. Since leaving San Antonio in 2015, Baynes has developed a respectable 35% three-point shot and turned into a full-blown social media sensation. He’d fit in nicely in the backup center role.

Can someone photoshop these guys into silver and black please https://t.co/lQajaxIaJG pic.twitter.com/aUi23pHA4f — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) October 23, 2020

Jerami Grant is a versatile combo forward, and the 25-year-old will probably have options after a successful bubble campaign. He’s a plus defender who has shot 39% from deep over the past two years, so there will be suitors for him. Marks estimates his value at around $12-14 million per year.

Harry Giles is a non-shooting big man who might be had closer to the range of $4-6 million per year and may be a target if cap space is limited or if other options sign elsewhere.

Who are some players you’d like to see the Spurs go after this summer, in a trade or free agency? — The Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast (@bigfunpod) October 23, 2020

These are all ideas, not necessarily situations with any mutual interest. If any reports come out about that, we'll have it here.

Could the Spurs make a trade?

San Antonio isn’t known for making big moves, but then again they aren't known for missing the playoffs. LaMarcus Aldridge is a big whose ability to space the floor makes him an attractive asset on an expiring contract, so teams will be calling and the Spurs will be picking up the phone to hear what they have to say.

The reason a trade wouldn’t happen is that Aldridge’s skillset is just as good a fit on the Spurs, but if they get a decent return, it wouldn't be shocking to see Aldridge shipped off. If San Antonio wants to move up more than a spot or two in the draft, moving LaMarcus could be the best way to do it.

Gordon Hayward is an interesting player in an interesting situation. If the Celtics decide to move on from him, they could potentially add a stretch big in the process by trading for Aldridge. The Spurs need help on the wing, though it isn't clear that this version of Hayward is the wing they need. Having said that, it could be a positive move for both teams.

Rudy Gay is a proven player on an expiring deal, and while his perimeter defense fell off a cliff and his three point shot didn't start falling until the bubble, his bucket-getting prowess could prove valuable off the bench for a playoff contender.

Some big names like Chris Paul and Kevin Love may be on the move, but San Antonio should avoid those bad contracts like they’re some $5 tacos.

Front office shakeups in Houston and Philadelphia have prompted speculation about key players being moved, but if anyone moves heaven and earth to acquire one of Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Ben Simmons, or Joel Embiid, it won't be the Spurs.

Tobias Harris is a solid player, but put his contract for 5 years and $180 million in the $5 taco pile. Al Horford's deal isn't quite as big, but it's big enough that anyone trading for him would likely get draft assets in return. He looked rough for long stretches of last season, but his skills would compliment San Antonio's roster. There seems to be some interest there.

Robert Covington would be a huge get as the prototype modern 3-and-D power forward on a team-friendly deal, but that means there will be quite a market for him.

Aaron Gordon has been mentioned as a trade target for the Spurs for some time and would be a solid big to pair with Derrick, Dejounte and Lonnie. A trade that sends him to San Antonio really only works if DeRozan or Aldridge is involved.

That young trio of Spurs is staying put unless there's some unforeseen monster deal sneaking up. Keldon Johnson isn't going anywhere either after he broke out in the bubble.

As far as potential Spurs trades go, it seems like a draft-night trade or a sign and trade of DeMar DeRozan are the likeliest outcomes, but we’ll keep this story updated with the latest scuttlebutt.

Are Fiesta jerseys coming?

Finally, the most important question of the Spurs offseason: Is San Antonio finally getting the Fiesta jerseys it deserves?

At this point, it's all but confirmed. Smoke had billowed out of the rumor mill for months, but we didn't get a sneak peak at what it could look like until a leak on October 30. The Spurs acknowledged the excitement with a few tweets, and official confirmation seems imminent.

If this is the real Spurs Fiesta jersey, and I believe Ty, they knocked it out of the park.



Colors prominent but not overdone. A legit throwback to these warmups, which they’ll almost certainly bring back too.



Just beautiful, man https://t.co/JO8k25x8em pic.twitter.com/qBM6ICyKUJ — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) October 30, 2020

Leaks like these can be a good opportunity for brands to tease new gear, gauge reaction, and pretend it's fake if it gets roasted by the masses, like these new Nets jerseys. If that's what happened here, the fanbase's reaction confirms what we've known for a long time. The Spurs will basically be printing money with these things.

Some fans complained that there weren't many risks taken, but most would agree that this clean is preferable to some of the more garish artistic renderings that were out there. The Fiesta colors are central and vibrant, but not overpowering.

And though fans have pointed out that San Antonio never had a fiesta jersey, this design is almost a perfect throwback to the warmups that they wore in the 90's, which Nike would be foolish not to bring back. In fact, they'd be foolish to not put an entire line out based on this design.

Any complaints about the font or anything else have been drowned out by a gleeful majority of fans celebrating the clean Fiesta design and the end of the camouflage era.

San Antonio is Military City USA after all, so it makes sense that they'd honor the armed forces with the City Edition jersey. It makes so much sense that they've been doing it since 2013, when Marco Belinelli was wearing number 3 in his first stint with the team.

At the time, a different role player known mostly for defense and silence broke character to announce that he thought the digital camo mission could have been executed better.

Was the 2013 camo jersey the beginning of the end for Kawhi in San Antonio?



In this essay I will https://t.co/ctjsSIWTC9 pic.twitter.com/WrF231E1aE — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) October 29, 2020

The next rendition cranked up the brightness and added sleeves, making it one of the most interesting looking (largely unpopular) uniforms in the NBA. What I mean is, it looked like a pair of Minecraft pajamas.

There have been several other variations of this theme since then, each a different shade of gray pixels, but a large and ever-growing contingent of fans has begged for something different.