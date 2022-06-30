ESPN's Windhorst reports Murray informed Spurs he wasn't set to extend contract

San Antonio traded Murray to Atlanta for multiple draft picks, Danilio Gallinari.

SAN ANTONIO — Was trading former San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray to the Hawks a preemptive move by the team?

It may be possible, and ESPN's NBA reporter, Brian Windhorst, is explaining a possible big factor the Spurs were open to trading away Murray.

Moments after the trade was announced, Windhorst reported that the Spurs decided to close the deal with Atlanta because Murray was not going to sign an extension before his contract was up.

"Why would they trade a guy under contract for two more years at a good salary going into his prime? Why would they trade him away," Windhorst said.

"Dejounte Murray is eligible for a contract extension. He and his agent, Rich Paul, made it known he was not going to extend his contract with the Spurs this summer," Windhorst said.

Windhorst made it clear that if it came down to a contract extension, that this was a financial move on Murray's part due to him being limited as to how much more he can get.

He says any extension would have received may have been below his NBA market value as a 25-year-old All-Star. Murray signed a four-year, $64 million contract with the Spurs in 2019.

In essence, this was a move for the Spurs to get something for Murray now while his value is high over losing him for nothing or getting a reduced trade offer down the road.

With the trade, the Spurs set themselves up nicely for a complete rebuild with a war chest of draft picks, while Murray goes to the Hawks to pair with Trae Young, be a part of a playoff run, and perhaps get a new deal at his market value.