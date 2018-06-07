If you’ve lost Michelle Beadle, you’ve lost Spurs fans.

The Kawhi Leonard saga may have been polarizing for San Antonio Spurs fans before, as fans were either ready to forgive him or ready to get rid of him. But now Spurs superfan Michelle Beadle has sounded off and it looks like Spurs fans are running out of excuses for him.

On ESPN’s new morning show Get Up!, the San Antonio native who’s always reppin’ the Silver & Black for the worldwide leader had clearly had enough when talking about a new report which stated that Kawhi’s representatives kept the Spurs from seeing him when he was rehabbing in New York.

In the clip every Spurs fan is watching, Jalen Rose calls Kawhi and his reps out for hiding from the Spurs because they’re his employer, paying him under contract, and have a right to know how he’s doing. Rose says that this spurred comments from Gregg Popovich, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili about Kawhi and his recovery.

Then, when it’s brought up that Kawhi may not want to go to the Lakers, but the Clippers instead, because Kawhi wants to be the “alpha” away from LeBron James, Beadle jumps in and goes off on Kawhi.

WATCH THE CLIP HERE:

“What part of Kawhi Leonard’s behavior in the last year, and every story that’s come out in the last several weeks, says anything about this dude having any of the qualities that a leader is supposed to have. You don’t talk, you don’t defend yourself. You’re coming off as an obnoxious diva. You don’t want to go play with LeBron because you wanna be the top dog? You are the top dog for a team and an organization that has done really well for many many years that you don’t have the respect, and you have the audacity to try to ignore as you continue to cash those $18 million checks. I’m so over this dude. The city of San Antonio is over this dude. You can go as soon as [the Spurs] get whatever they want for you. But if you think you’re just gonna walk out of there and get your way because you’ve thrown this little spoiled hissy fit and become one of the most unlikable characters? I’ve never seen a heel turn like this in a way that is not enjoyable. Like, you are no longer a person I root for. You are someone who has just shown every quality of a spoiled, entitled person and you don’t even have the strength to speak for yourself. Like, what are you doing with your career? It’s awful. Get out.”

