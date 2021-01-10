ESPN's Marks weighs in on what it will take for a Spurs deal for Ben Simmons

It'll be a steep price to pay for the All-Star.

SAN ANTONIO — It has been the talk of the NBA since the end of the Sixers 2020-21 season: Where will All-Star Ben Simmon be traded to?

After a subpar performance in the East playoffs, (and some sharp criticism from coach Doc Rivers and teammate Joel Embiid) Simmons wants out of Philadelphia and many have placed the Spurs as a likely destination.

To discuss any potential Spurs-Sixers deal involving Simmons, ESPN's Bobby Marks joined "The Blitz" on San Antonio Spurs Star and said San Antonio will have to part with some young players.

"It's a rare player that you won't be able to get in the free-agent market," Marks said. "But at the other end of the spectrum, it'll cost you because he is not a free agent here."

I think it's what you're willing to give up. If it's one of your [Spurs] two guards, certainly with [Dejounte] Murray or [Derrick] White... I wouldn't certainly put Keldon Johnson into the conversation. I think he's a keeper."

Marks went on to suggest the Spurs use Thaddeus Young, other team veterans, and the team's draft picks if they do want to deal with the Sixers.

It will be an interesting season for Simmons, the Sixers, and whichever team he ultimately lands with.

The Spurs are devoid of All-Star caliber players this upcoming season and Simmons could fill that void.

But, as Marks pointed out, it will be costly for the Spurs.

Will the Spurs be willing to gut the roster for Simmons and will he work out in San Antonio?

What do you say Spurs fans? Do you want to see the Spurs make a deal for the disgruntled Sixers point guard?

