ESPN 'experts' pick Chet Holmgren over Spurs' Wembanyama for Rookie Of the Year

SAN ANTONIO — Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama is the Las Vegas favorite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

Oddsmakers peg the 19-year-old as their betting favorite to be the best rookie in the league next season.

However, Thunder's Chet Holmgren is rising as Wembanyama's stiffest competition for the award. After missing all of the 2022-23 season, he is back for his first NBA season.

In a recent poll, ESPN "experts" were tasked to pick who will be the best rookie next season: Wembanyama or Holmgren?

And winning the poll was the young Oklahoma City center over Wembanyama.

Holmgren racked up 80 points while Wembanyama picked up 77. However, Wembanyama received 42.3% of first-place votes while Holmgren received 34.6%.

If this is any indication, the race for the Rookie of the Year Award will certainly be one to watch all season long.

Both players can do plenty at their size. They can score, shoot the ball, defend, run the floor, dribble, and more making their upcoming matches must-see television.

Based on their play at the 2024 NBA Summer League, they are sure to make a big impact on their respective teams.

Holmgren led the Thunder in points per game (20.5), rebounds (9.5), and blocks (3.5) in two games played. Wembanyama led the Spurs in points per game (18.0), rebounds (10.0), and blocks (4.0) in two games played.

Aside from Wembanyama and Holmgren, there is Hornets' Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson who'll likely make their case as the best rookie next season.