ESPN's Spears believes the Suns are built like the Spurs dynasty teams

Can the current Suns even compare to what the Spurs did in their heyday?

SAN ANTONIO — The 2021-22 Suns are currently riding a whopping 17-game winning streak and are No. 1 in the West boasting an 18-3 record.

They are getting the job done on both ends of the court with a high-powered offense and lockdown defense.

But are the Suns a mirror image of the Spurs teams during their dynasty days?

ESPN's Marcus Spears believes they are.

During ESPN's "First Take," Spears was discussing the Suns' success and notes how Phoenix is built in the same manner as San Antonio teams from their glory years.

"This looks like the San Antonio Spurs," Spears said. "The Phoenix Suns look like the San Antonio Spurs. That's who they look like."

.@RealJayWilliams: "[The Phoenix Suns] are built to win a championship."@mspears96: "The Phoenix Suns look like the San Antonio Spurs [in their heyday]."



pic.twitter.com/7FMTgYI4fJ — First Take (@FirstTake) December 1, 2021

Spears went on to say how Chris Paul is a floor general like Tony Parker was, and how Deandre Ayton anchors the defensive end of the floor like David Robinson and Tim Duncan did. He also says Mikal Bridges is in the defensive mold of Bruce Bowen.

The Suns are a high-powered team and the stats show it.

They rank 7th in the NBA in Offensive Rating at 111.6 and 2nd in the NBA in Defensive Rating at 104.0. That is good for the 3rd best Net Rating at +7.6.

San Antonio also dominated these two key categories during their heyday.

However, the biggest question is can the Suns do what the Spurs did five times: Win titles.

Phoenix went to the 2021 NBA Finals but fell short to the Bucks.

Perhaps that is the ultimate measure between the 2021-22 Suns and the Spurs' title teams: Can they hang banners or not?