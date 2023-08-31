Eastern Michigan unveils George Gervin statue

The Spurs legend is honored by his college alma mater.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs great George Gervin received the highest honor from his college alma mater, Easter Michigan University.

The university recently unveiled a statue of Gervin to recognize his contributions to the basketball program as the school's greatest player.

"To look at myself now and see how far time has went by, and I have a statue now at a beautiful university that I can see, and the world can see... come on, man. There ain’t nothing like it. I’m thankful," Gervin said via WEMU.

The bronze statue will be located at the front of the basketball arena, which is also named in his honor as the George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

And it goes without saying the statue depicts Gervin doing the signature "finger roll" move he popularized while in his college basketball uniform.

Gervin grew up in Detroit and made a name for himself on the court at Eastern Michigan. He'd go on to play for the Spurs and have an outstanding career, winning scoring titles and making multiple All-Star squads.

He'd ultimately make his way to the Basketball Hall of Fame, see his Spurs No. 44 jersey retired and his Eastern Michigan jersey retired as well.

