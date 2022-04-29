Duke's Paolo Banchero says he'd like to play with Spurs' Dejounte Murray

The possible NBA No. 1 overall draft pick wouldn't mind teaming up with his fellow Seattle basketball player.

SAN ANTONIO — If Duke star Paolo Banchero has his wish, it would be to put on the Silver and Black jersey and team up with San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray.

The possible No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft was asked in June 2021 who he would like to play with when he makes the jump to the NBA.

And he was quick to mention Murray along with Houston's Kevin Porter, Jr.

Banchero's wish isn't too surprising.

He is from Seattle, WA (as is Murray and Porter Jr.) and the pair are always looking out for one another and supporting each other on social media.

For example, Murray reached out to Banchero during the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Paolo Banchero on Seattle legends reaching out to him during his run in the NCAA Tournament.



-Spencer Hawes was here last night.

-Dejounte Murray called him after the game.

Although a long shot, the Spurs have a 4.5-percent shot at winning the 2022 NBA Lottery according to TankAThon. They also have a 4.8 percent shot at getting the No. 2 pick and a 5.2-percent odds at No. 3.

Perhaps the basketball gods will smile on the Spurs and they'll win the No. 1 post in the draft and explore drafting Banchero to pair with Murray.

However, according to TankAThon, the Spurs will likely land at the No. 9 spot with 50.7-percent odds, and likely Banchero will be off the draft board.

The Spurs could trade up in the draft with the bevy of first and second picks in their war chest and try to pick the 6-10, forward who fits what the Spurs need to address in the offseason.