'Drake is blocked' | Spurs snub has San Antonio mayor in his feelings

After Drake left the Spurs out of his 'World Champions' apparel collection, Mayor Nirenberg blocked the superstar on Twitter.

SAN ANTONIO — Nothing like a Twitter feud to get us to the end of Wednesday, though this feud may be more one-sided. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is exercising his block button on one of the world's biggest superstars.

Wednesday, Drake's OVO apparel line announced a new collection pairing the mogul's brand with the NBA. The partnership features "six iconic World Champion franchises," but Spurs fans balked at the teams featured in the lineup.

OVO showcases the Toronto Raptors, Drake's hometown team, alongside the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and New York Knicks. Of those teams, the Spurs have won more championships than the Raptors, Heat, and Knicks combined. So, Spurs fans can naturally feel like their reaction is justified.

Spurs fans when drake dropped the ovo collection pic.twitter.com/FRfZ52C7nq — David Haass (@DHaass24) September 30, 2021

Drake’s gonna make all his songs about girls from Texas and not have a single Texas team on here?? The Spurs literally have more titles than the Raptors, Heat, AND the Knicks smh drizzy this one hurt https://t.co/Kl9JCQciVz — Abri (@abriana_saenz) September 29, 2021

So 6 iconic Champion franchises.

Raptors on here because they are Drake's team.



But the Knicks?! They have 2 in 8 trips

The Spurs have 5 in 6 trips.



Or replace the Heat. They have 3 in 5 trips



Replace the Knicks or the Heat with the Spurs. @Drake #GoSpursGo https://t.co/otGVJu4UH3 — Justin (@Coach_Doza) September 29, 2021

Mayor Nirenberg joined in the fracas Wednesday evening, tweeting a screenshot showing he'd blocked Drake, along with the message "#GoSpursGo."

Drake has given San Antonio, and specifically, the Spurs, their due in his music in the past, including on his most recent album Certified Lover Boy ("What's up to all my ladies in San Antonio") and on his track "Jumpman" ("I hit that Ginobili on my left hand up like woo"). But a team that currently lacks superstars, which the Spurs are very aware of, is a hard sell for a worldwide brand to make, I guess.