'Drake is blocked' | Spurs snub has San Antonio mayor in his feelings

SAN ANTONIO — Nothing like a Twitter feud to get us to the end of Wednesday, though this feud may be more one-sided. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is exercising his block button on one of the world's biggest superstars.
Wednesday, Drake's OVO apparel line announced a new collection pairing the mogul's brand with the NBA. The partnership features "six iconic World Champion franchises," but Spurs fans balked at the teams featured in the lineup.
OVO showcases the Toronto Raptors, Drake's hometown team, alongside the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and New York Knicks. Of those teams, the Spurs have won more championships than the Raptors, Heat, and Knicks combined. So, Spurs fans can naturally feel like their reaction is justified.
Mayor Nirenberg joined in the fracas Wednesday evening, tweeting a screenshot showing he'd blocked Drake, along with the message "#GoSpursGo."
Drake has given San Antonio, and specifically, the Spurs, their due in his music in the past, including on his most recent album Certified Lover Boy ("What's up to all my ladies in San Antonio") and on his track "Jumpman" ("I hit that Ginobili on my left hand up like woo"). But a team that currently lacks superstars, which the Spurs are very aware of, is a hard sell for a worldwide brand to make, I guess.
Spurs fans giddy for merch celebrating the Silver and Black should check out the promotional schedule and giveaways planned by the team at home games throughout the regular season, which includes 10 "Fiesta Nights" celebrating the best throwback colorway in sports.