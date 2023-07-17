Downtown San Antonio gourmet hot dog food cart introduces the massive 'Wembynaso'

Can you take down this massive Victor Wembanyama-inspired gourmet hot dog?

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama probably never imagined one day he'd inspire a new hot dog created in his honor.

But that is exactly what San Antonio's El Weinecero gourmet hot dog food cart has done.

The popular downtown food cart recently showed off its newest hot dog creation inspired by the 19-year-old Spurs rookie.

And yes, it is massive and pays tribute to Wembanyama's home country of France.

"In honor of Victor Wembanyama, a true game-changer. Thank you for inspiring our own slam dunk in the kitchen," El Weinecero posted on social media.

Siblings Robert and Angelica Espinoza (the people behind El Weinecero) created a tasty hot dog slam dunk.

The Wembynaso is made with a French baguette, French onion, cheese, jalapenos, chives, and so many other delicious ingredients enough to fill your belly for weeks.

The new hot dog is so massive, it is cut in half and comes in an extra-long serving tray.

And to top it off, a tiny French flag is poked into the hot dog for that added Wembanyama flare.

San Antonio is doing so much to celebrate Wembanyama's arrival.

From murals on the city's South Side, coffee shops like Mudslingers Drive-Thru coffee introducing "The Alien" energy drink to fans making custom Wembanyama action figures, "Wemby fever" is contagious and San Antonio is loving it.

Also, Spurs ticket sales are selling fast making Wembanyama games a must-see.

If you dare to take on the Wembynaso gourmet hot dog, El Weinecreo is located at 507 E. Houston St., 78205. They are open from 9:00 PM to 3:00 AM Thursday-Saturday. They also have delivery options.