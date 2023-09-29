'He hit his head walking through the door' | Dominick Barlow recalls meeting Spurs' Wembanyama for the first time

It's not often that Barlow is the shorter person in the room.

SAN ANTONIO — At 6-9 San Antonio Spurs forward Dominick Barlow more often than not is the tallest person in any room.

He's likely looking down on most people but when he met rookie Victor Wembanyama for the first time, Barlow understood how short many feel in his presence.

Speaking with the "Keep it CrisP" podcast, Barlow talked about the first time he met the 7-5 (with shoes) basketball phenom.

It was at that moment he realized just how much Wembanyama towers over him when he ran into him at the Spurs' cafeteria.

"And I remember he was just right in front of me and I'm not looking. I'm looking at my phone," Barlow said. "He's right in front of me and I just look up."

Barlow went on to say Wembanyama introduced himself and explained that he didn't need to since Barlow knew who he was.

"I was cool because I ain't never seen somebody in my life that much taller than me," he said. "He hit his head walking through the door and stuff. It's crazy!"

Barlow likely will not be the only NBA player to feel tiny when meeting Wembanyama in person.

The Spurs rookie is set to take the NBA by storm and is considered the next generational player the league will see.

After two games at the 2023 Summer League, his totals were 36 points, 20 rebounds, eight blocks and three assists on 41% shooting from the floor.

During his time in the French League with the Metropolitans 92, he averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game during the 2022-23 season.

All eyes will be on him to see if he will live up to the label of a "generational" player not to mention carry the expectations that he can turn the Spurs back to a perennial playoff team and beyond.