Did you know? Interesting facts about the Spurs and Mexico City game

The Spurs face the Heat at the 2022 NBA Mexico City Game.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are visiting Mexico City to face the Miami Heat on Saturday afternoon as part of the NBA's Mexico City Game 2022.

The game will be the first NBA Mexico City Game since 2019, and the league’s 31st game in Mexico overall, which is more than any country outside the U.S. and Canada.

Ahead of the game, the NBA released some interesting facts about the Spurs in Mexico City.

Here's a sample of how the Spurs are received south of the border, courtesy of the NBA:

Both the Heat and Spurs are among the top 10 NBA teams in merchandise sales in Mexico (NBA Store Polanco and NBATienda.com).

The Spurs have played six games in Mexico. The Spurs’ most recent game in Mexico was a 121-119 overtime win against the Phoenix Suns as part of The NBA Mexico City Games 2019.

The Spurs' G League team, Austin Spurs, will face the Mexico City G League team, The Capitanes, on Friday, Dec. 16.

One mascot for the game! The Spurs’ Coyote will entertain the crowd at Arena CDMX.

The NBA, the Spurs, and the Heat are partnering with APAC, I.A.P. (Association In Favor of People With Cerebral Palsy) to refurbish one learn and play center and donate new equipment for youth from the organization.

In 2019, the Spurs were set to face the Timberwolves in Mexico City but the game was postponed due to smoke filling the court.

The game should be fun and really help grow the Spurs' fanbase outside the United States with the NBA having nearly 30 million fans in Mexico, according to the NBA.

And the Spurs are already enjoying all Mexico City has to offer. Rookie Jeremy Sochan revealed he'll be wearing an appropriate new hair color for the occassion.