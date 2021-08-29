x
Congratulations! Derrick White ties the knot

Derrick White and wife Hannah White walk down the aisle.
Credit: Instagram

SAN ANTONIO — Congratulations to the new Mr. and Mrs. White.

San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White and his long-time girlfriend Hannah Schneider recently got married and the Spurs guard shared the moments on his Instagram.

Credit: el.ayy

In attendance for the special moment were his teammates Lonnie Walker IV and Drew Eubanks as they celebrated the life-moment with White.

White and his wife got engaged in 2020 and the pair have been attached at the hip since their college days in Colorado.

