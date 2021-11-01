Derrick White gives the new Spurs City Edition his stamp of approval

White is a fan of the team's new Fiesta jerseys.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs and the NBA revealed the team's new 2021-22 Spurs' City Edition uniforms featuring the franchise's "Fiesta" colors on an all-white jersey.

And guard Derrick White gives it his resounding stamp of approval.

"I'm a fan of them. I liked it," White said ahead of the team's Mon. night game versus Indiana. "It's cool putting them on."

As part of the NBA 75th anniversary celebration, the Spurs City Edition uniforms will feature a diamond NBA logo embellishment on the jersey’s back center. Across the front chest, the Spurs name boldly states who they are while paying homage to their legacy championship teams.

The league also revealed a video about the new jerseys as it takes Spurs fans down memory lane to relive the franchise's ABA roots and more.

Here's the NBA's vid on the new Spurs fiesta/City Ed unis. #porvida pic.twitter.com/nCIEpjbGAl — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) November 1, 2021

It won't be long before the jerseys will be available for fans to add to their collection and see the players on the court with them.

The Spurs will debut the new uniforms on their home City Edition court on Nov. 12, and official retail products will be available on Nov. 15 at Spurs Fan Shops and online at spursfanshop.com at 9 a.m. CST.

White said he is glad the new-look jerseys were finally revealed and for all of San Antonio to see them.

"I think everybody is going to like them and they're pretty cool," White said.

The Spurs will wear the new Nike NBA City Edition uniforms at home for a total of 10 Fiesta Nights which will also feature their City Edition court.