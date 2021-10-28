Derrick White treats Special Olympic athletes from his Colorado HS to a Spurs game

White gives back to his Colorado roots.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs' Derek White is making sure he doesn't forget his Colorado roots.

The Spurs guard began his pro-basketball journey playing basketball at Legend High School in Parker, CO.

And to give back to the place where it all started for him, White recently invited several Special Olympic athletes from his alma mater to attend the Spurs' road game versus the Nuggets.

Big time thanks to @LegendTitans alumni and @spurs guard @Dwhite921 for inviting our amazing @SpecOlympicsCO athletes out to the Nuggets vs Spurs game tonight! pic.twitter.com/x6E1vVrOKM — Legend Unified (@LegendUnified) October 23, 2021

White may reside in Texas but he's never forgotten his Colorado roots.

He recently gave everyone a look at what makes Colorado special when he joined the Whistle series "Put You On."

He shows Colorado's amazing sights, shares how he fell in love with basketball, and how much the state means to him.

"The views are amazing," White said. "There's many hikes here. The Red Rocks is like a great conditioning workout."