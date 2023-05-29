Derrick White says Popovich sent him a text after his game-winning bucket

The former Spur got a text from Popovich following his heroics in Game 6 against the Heat.

SAN ANTONIO — Former San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White was the Boston Celtics' hero in Game 6 of the East Finals against the Heat.

With just three seconds left in regulation and Boston's season on the line, White made the game-winning bucket off a Marcus Smart missed three-point attempt keeping the Celtics' season hope of an NBA Finals trip alive.

White's game-winner had the NBA world reacting to the miracle basket that even his former Spurs coach had to message him.

DERRICK WHITE FOR THE WIN.

ALL ANGLES.#TissotBuzzerBeater to force Game 7! pic.twitter.com/HOKXLh3YoU — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2023

Speaking with NBC Sports, White said he received a flood of text messages including one from Gregg Popovich.

"A lot of people that I didn't even know they had my number. A lot of people from a lot of different aspects of my basketball career: my high school coach, college coaches. Pop [Popovich] texted me, so it was a little bit of everybody," White said.

White spent a little over four seasons with the Spurs before being traded to Boston in 2022 as part of San Antonio's effort to rebuild.

He remains a fan-favorite among Spurs fans who celebrated White's special moment.

DERRICK WHITE THE HUSTLE GOD pic.twitter.com/kZjQt5UZGA — Wembanyama en Yanaguana (@JoshTooJolly) May 28, 2023

Derrick White is Manu Ginobili reincarnated. — Karl Schoening (@KSMedia13) May 28, 2023

Derrick White. ALWAYS a #Spur Wow! — LA 210 M-D-G (@MARGOGARZA12) May 28, 2023

White and Celtics will try to wrap up the East Finals tonight in a Game 7 as well as make league history as the first team to ever erase an 0-3 deficit in Boston against the Heat.

And you can bet Spurs fans will be thrilled if White makes it to the NBA Finals.