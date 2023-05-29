Derrick White says Popovich sent him a text after his game-winning bucket

SAN ANTONIO — Former San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White was the Boston Celtics' hero in Game 6 of the East Finals against the Heat.
With just three seconds left in regulation and Boston's season on the line, White made the game-winning bucket off a Marcus Smart missed three-point attempt keeping the Celtics' season hope of an NBA Finals trip alive.
White's game-winner had the NBA world reacting to the miracle basket that even his former Spurs coach had to message him.
Speaking with NBC Sports, White said he received a flood of text messages including one from Gregg Popovich.
"A lot of people that I didn't even know they had my number. A lot of people from a lot of different aspects of my basketball career: my high school coach, college coaches. Pop [Popovich] texted me, so it was a little bit of everybody," White said.
White spent a little over four seasons with the Spurs before being traded to Boston in 2022 as part of San Antonio's effort to rebuild.
He remains a fan-favorite among Spurs fans who celebrated White's special moment.
White and Celtics will try to wrap up the East Finals tonight in a Game 7 as well as make league history as the first team to ever erase an 0-3 deficit in Boston against the Heat.
And you can bet Spurs fans will be thrilled if White makes it to the NBA Finals.
