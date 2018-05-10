SAN ANTONIO — Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan smiled Wednesday night when he was asked about his former coach in Toronto, Dwane Casey, who was fired in May and hired by the Detroit Pistons a month later.

The Silver and Black host the Pistons in a preseason game Friday at 7:30.

“I’m happy for him,” DeRozan said, referring to Casey’s new job in Detroit. “I’m definitely going to ask him for some money. It’s going to be exciting to see him. I haven’t seen him since we were in Toronto, but I talk to him. I always talk to him, check on him and he checks on me. It’s definitely going to be good to see him.”

DeRozan made his remarks after scoring 12 points in the Spurs’ annual Silver and Black open scrimmage at the AT&T Center.

DeRozan, a two-time All-NBA guard, played nine seasons with the Raptors before he and 7-foot center Jakob Poeltl were traded to the Spurs for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green. San Antonio also received a protected first-round pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

Casey coached DeRozan for seven seasons before he was let go after the Raptors were swept by LeBron James and the Cleveland Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals. It was the third consecutive year Toronto had been ousted from the playoffs by the Cavs.

Casey was fired despite leading the Raptors to a franchise-record 59 victories last season and the top seed in the East. He was named NBA Coach of the Year two weeks after getting hired by Detroit.

Selected by Toronto with the ninth overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, DeRozan is preparing for his 10th pro season. A four-time All-Star, he was named to the All-NBA second team last season after he averaged 23 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

DeRozan, who turned 29 in August, has drawn praise from his teammates and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich for his skills and attitude as he adapts for a new system. One of the NBA’s best midrange shooters, DeRozan has meshed well with All-NBA forward LaMarcus Aldridge in the first two weeks of the preseason.

“It’s been great,” DeRozan said. “Every day is a process. It’s fun. Learning new guys, being able to play with different type of players. I played, practiced, with one point guard for most of my career in Kyle (Lowry). He was getting a bit old.”

DeRozan paused for moment and smiled.

“But now to be with a youngster like DJ (Dejounte Murray), man, the capability he’s shown on the court so far is definitely fun. Playing with a great talent, LaMarcus, it’s going to be fun just learning from those guys, getting more and more comfortable on the court.”

Rookie guard Lonnie Walker IV, the Spurs’ first-round draft pick this summer, made his preseason debut Wednesday night after missing the opener against Miami on Sunday with a groin injury.

Walker finished with 10 points, hitting 5 of 12 shots but missing all five of his three-point attempts. He also had five rebounds, one assist and one steal.

“My confidence is always going to be very consistent,” Walker said. “I worked very hard to get to this position. I’m not going lose that confidence. As the season goes on, day by day and minute by minute, I’m going to continue to grow and develop as long as my teammates continue to trust me, which they have. It’s going to be a great season.”

Walker played at the University of Miami for one season before the Spurs selected him with the 18th overall pick in the draft.

The Silver and Black cap their home preseason schedule against the Houston Rockets at 3 p.m. Sunday, and play two road games next week against Atlanta (Wednesday) and Orlando (Friday).

San Antonio hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves in its regular-season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 17.

