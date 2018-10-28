SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs beat the Los Angeles Lakers in another close game Saturday night, but this time, they didn't need an extra period to vanquish their longtime NBA rival.

All-NBA guard DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points and added 12 rebounds to lead the Silver and Black to a 110-106 victory at the AT&T Center. The win served as career victory No. 1,200 for head coach Gregg Popovich.

DeRozan fell just short of recording a triple-double, finishing with eight assists. He also had two steals and one block.

The outcome wasn't determined until Pau Gasol, who also had 12 rebounds, sank two free throws to score the last points of the game with 2.4 seconds remaining.

The victory was the second this season over the Lakers for the Spurs, who pulled out a 143-142 win in a wild overtime game Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Bryn Forbes (16), Rudy Gay (16), LaMarcus Aldridge (15), Gasol (11) and Patty Mills (10) also scored in double figures for the Silver and Black.

The Spurs (3-2) cap their three-game homestand Monday against the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers, who had won two in a row after an 0-3 start, dropped to 2-4.

San Antonio didn't lead until DeRozan scored under the basket after rebounding his missed shot, making it 93-91 with 10:04 remaining.

Lakers star LeBron James led all scorers with 35 points, Kyle Kuzma (15), Lance Stephenson (14) and Rajon Rondo (12) rounded out L.A.'s double-figure scoring.

The Lakers led 60-54 at the half, with James and Kuzma scoring 13 points each and Lance Stephenson adding 12. L.A. shot 53.3 percent (24/45) and hit 7 of 19 three-pointers.

DeRozan had 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting in the first two quarters to lead the Spurs at the break. He also had six rebounds and three assists. Aldridge had 10 points and was the only other San Antonio in double figures at the half.

The Silver and Black shot 48.8 percent (21-43) in the first half and were only 1 of 9 from the three-point line.

