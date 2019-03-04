SAN ANTONIO — Guards DeMar DeRozan and Derrick White combined for 42 points on 17-of-23 shooting to lead the Spurs to a 117-111 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night at the AT&T Center.

DeRozan, who scored 29 points on 7-of-11 shooting, added seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals before fouling out with 1:20 remaining.

The difference in the game, DeRozan said, was the Spurs' defense in the fourth quarter. After scoring 31, 25 and 34 points in the first three periods, the Hawks finished the fourth with 21 points.

"Picked it up," DeRozan said. "We started to show our sense of urgency, especially when they got up on us. We tried to buckle down, get stops, be aggressive. That's what we did."

A second-year pro, White continued to play with a maturity beyond his years, scoring 23 points and making 10 of 12 shots.

White helped spark the Spurs' rally from a nine-point, fourth-quarter deficit, finishing with 11 points in the final period. He was 5 of 5 from the field and buried a three-pointer.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was asked if White makes plays that still surprise him.

"No, you know, what you saw, that's his game," Popovich said. "He's just kind of steady and picks his spots. I'd like to see him get more confident with the three, knocking down a couple. That's great and that's the next step for him."

White gave the Spurs (45-33) the lead for good, 103-102, when he scored on a drive with 4:53 left. He came back with another basket on a twisting drive 30 seconds later, giving the Silver and Black a 105-102 lead.

White scored again on a layup to give the Spurs a 112-106 lead, and capped his big night with a three-pointer that extended San Antonio's advantage back to six after three Atlanta free throws, 115-109, with 1:07 remaining.

The Silver and Black hunkered down defensively and outscored the Hawks 31-21 in the fourth quarter. Atlanta shot only 33.3 percent (8-24) in the period and made 2 of 7 three-pointers.

"Yeah, that was huge, especially to get back in the game," White said, referring to San Antonio's defense. "We needed to get those stops and buckle down when we needed to."

White had been in a shooting slump since finishing with 18 points against Houston March 22, scoring a total of only 20 points on 7-of-30 shooting in the Spurs' previous four games.

"Yeah, I haven't really been playing too well as of late," White said. "So, I knew that I just had to shoot with confidence, just trust the work that I put in. I got some good looks, so I tried to knock them down."

The game was the front end of a back-to-back for the Spurs, who start a three-game road trip Wednesday in Denver.

Atlanta (28-50) lost its 21st consecutive game in San Antonio, which won the season series 2-0.

Spurs guard Bryn Forbes scored 19 points, hitting 5 of 7 three-pointers and 7 of 11 overall from the field. LaMarcus Aldridge had his 30th double-double of the season, finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Patty Mills, who nailed 4 of 8 three-pointers, rounded out the Silver and Black's double-figure scoring with 14 points. Rudy Gay finished with only six points, but he grabbed 11 rebounds.

"I think it was all at the defensive end," Forbes said, citing the Spurs' key to victory. "It kind of just clicked for us. We kind of started getting stops, finding ways to shut them down and get big rebounds, and that started the transition and gave us some easy points on from there."

Guard Kent Bazemore came off the bench to lead the Hawks' scoring with 26 points and center Alex Len, who made 4 of 5 shots from beyond the arc, finished with 21 points.

Trae Young, Atlanta's outstanding rookie, had 15 points and six assists.

The Spurs shot 53.5 percent overall (42-80) and 46.7 percent (14-30) from the three-point line. The Hawks made 43 of 94 shots for 45.7 percent, and were 35.3 percent (12-34) from long distance.

Down by eight twice in the third quarter, Atlanta rallied and tied the score at 80. The Hawks went on to outscore San Antonio 34-28 in the period to take a 90-86 lead into the final quarter. Len scored 11 points on 4-of-4 shooting, including 3 of 3 from beyond the arc, to pace the Hawks in the third period.

But then the Spurs stepped up their defense and started to put together enough stops to give themselves a chance to win in the final minutes.

"Stops win basketball games," Popovich said. "Sure, you've got to make shots, but when we lose these games, it's because we don't make stops, especially in the fourth quarter."

The Spurs led 33-31 in the first quarter and 58-56 at the half. DeRozan led San Antonio's first-half scoring with 14 points on 3-of-3 shooting. He hit 8 of 9 free throws.

Aldridge (12) and Mills (12) rounded out San Antonio's double-figure scoring in the first two quarter. Mills went 4 of 6 from the field, with all his attempts coming from beyond the arc. Aldridge also was 4 of 6 in the first half.

The Spurs shot well in the first half, hitting 20 of 38 attempts for 52.6 percent. They were 50 percent (6-12) from the three-point line.

Bazemore came off the bench to lead Atlanta's first-half scoring with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 2 of 4 from beyond the arc. Len scored 10 points and was the only other Hawks player in double figures.

The Hawks shot 45.8 percent overall (22-48) and 25 percent (4-16) from long distance in the first two quarters.