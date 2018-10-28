SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs beat the Los Angeles Lakers in another nail-biter Saturday night, but this time they didn't need an extra period to vanquish their longtime NBA rivals.

All-NBA guard DeMar DeRozan fell just short of a triple-double, finishing with 30 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in leading the Silver and Black to a 110-106 victory at the AT&T Center.

The victory was the second in six days against LeBron James and the Lakers for the Spurs, who pulled out a 143-142 overtime win Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich recorded his 1,200th career victory, all with San Antonio. He has won more games with one franchise than any other coach in NBA history, passing former Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan for the top spot in February. Popovich is one of only five coaches in league history to reach 1,200 victories.

The Spurs (3-2) cap their three-game homestand Monday against the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers, who had won two in a row after an 0-3 start, dropped to 2-4.

The outcome wasn't determined until Pau Gasol, who also had 12 rebounds, sank two free throws to score the last points of the game with 2.4 seconds remaining.

The Lakers shot a scorching 70 percent (14-20) in the first quarter, but led only 36-29. The Spurs won because they tightened up their defense in the second half, holding L.A. to 46 points.

"We kept building, we just kept building each quarter," said DeRozan, who also had two steals and a blocked shot. "We kind of made that push to be better and better, understand what we were doing and we kept picking it up, and we stayed with it."

San Antonio trailed 60-54 at the half but outscored the Lakers 33-28 in the third quarter to trail by only one, 88-87, heading into the fourth period. The Spurs didn't lead until DeRozan scored under the basket after rebounding his missed shot, making it 93-91 with 10:04 remaining.

The Silver and Black took the floor with the NBA's worst defensive rating, yielding an average of 122 points in their first four games. After giving up 60 points in the first half Saturday night, they held the Lakers to the 46 in the second half, including just 18 in the fourth quarter.

"You know, that sort of thing is what we are used to," Popovich said. "That's really the first time this year that we done that. But if that can become a habit, we are going to have an opportunity to win a lot of games. We aren't going to be consistent with that right now, but we did it tonight in the second half, and that was great.

"We went down 10 or 12 points maybe three three times, but they just kept playing. Their communication is getting better. It's going to be a process, but they are on the right track and trying to learn how to play with each other."

DeRozan, one of the best mid-range shooters in the league, hit 14 of 23 shots. Bryn Forbes (16), Rudy Gay (16), LaMarcus Aldridge (15), Gasol (11) and Patty Mills (10) also scored in double figures for the Silver and Black. Gay finished with 10 rebounds and five assists.

"That's us just sticking with it, and just chipping away and chipping away, and understanding that when we get there, let's pick it up to our next level. I was conscious of that. I just wanted to get that bucket (that put the Spurs ahead for the first time) to kind of get the crowd into it, get your teammates into it, the bench get into it, and we kind of feed off the energy after that."

The Silver and Black shot 48.4 percent (44-91) for the game and hit only 3 of 16 three-pointers.

James led all scorers with 35 points and also had 11 rebounds. Kyle Kuzma (15), Lance Stephenson (14) and Rajon Rondo (12) rounded out L.A.'s double-figure scoring.

The Lakers shot 47.7 percent (41-86) and were 39.4 percent (13-33) from beyond the arc. L.A. built its 60-54 halftime lead on the scoring of James (13), Kuzma (13) and Stephenson (12). L.A. shot 53.3 percent (24/45) and hit 7 of 19 three-pointers in the first two quarters.

DeRozan had 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting in the first half to lead the Spurs at the break. He also had six rebounds and three assists. Aldridge had 10 points and was the only other San Antonio in double figures at the half.

The Silver and Black shot 48.8 percent (21-43) in the first half and were only 1 of 9 from the three-point line.

