SAN ANTONIO — First-year Spurs forward Dante Cunningham had scored a total of 10 points in the first seven games of the season.

Cunningham had 15 points against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, helping spark the Silver and Black to a 109-95 victory in the front end of a back-to-back at the AT&T Center.

DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with 26 and 22 points, respectively. Patty Mills (15) and Marco Belinelli (14) rounded out the Silver and Black's double-figure scoring.

The Spurs, who improved to 6-2 with their fourth consecutive victory, host the Orlando Magic at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The loss is the fifth in a row for the Pelicans (4-5) after a 4-0 start. New Orleans was playing its third game in four nights. The stop in San Antonio was the Pelicans' fourth outing during their five-game road trip.

Jrue Holiday (29) and Nikola Mirotic (22) led the New Orleans scoring.

DeRozan (13), Cunningham (10) and Aldridge (10) scored in double figures in the first two quarters to help the Spurs take a 58-39 lead at the half. Cunningham had scored a total of 20 points in the first seven games of the season.

The Pelicans' 39 points in the first half were the lowest scoring half by any San Antonio opponent this season. The previous low was 46.

Holiday led New Orleans' first-half scoring with 12 points. All-NBA forward Anthony Davis had just nine points, two more than Nikola Mirotic, who pulled down 11 rebounds in the first two quarters.

