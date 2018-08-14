The NBA’s offseason is in its quietest moments.

The draft and summer league are in the rear view mirror. The big movers in free agency and trades have settled into their new digs. Teams are filling out their final roster spots in preparation for camp next month.

So what can fans get excited over? There’s always the merchandise. The NBA Store is rolling out replica jerseys for players who will be suiting up for a new team. That includes a #10 Spurs jersey for DeMar Derozan and, yes, a #2 Raptors jersey for Kawhi Leonard.

The selection for now seems to be limited to one or two colors for the new players, and the more expensive “swingman” jerseys aren’t available yet.

In a tweet posted by the NBA Store’s account, Derozan’s new Spurs jersey is shown hanging on a rack next to a familiar #20 Ginobili jersey.

Does someone there know something we don’t? Manu has not officially announced that he will return to San Antonio to play another season. Read into the tweet as much as you want, but this could be a hint that Manu will be back.

And if you’re still in denial about the whole Kawhi trade, you can scoop up a Kawhi Spurs jersey on a 40 percent discount.

