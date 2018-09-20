New Spurs swingman DeMar DeRozan has cooking on his mind this week.

He appeared on Episode 4 of the cooking series “Serge Ibaka presents: ‘How hungry are you?’” and talked about the upcoming season.

First of all, what an amazing world we live in. The NBA offseason never ceases to amaze.

Second, Ibaka is cooking with worms, but DeRozan doesn’t know that at first. The whole episode is a wild ride (with some explicit language), but Spurs fans will be most interested in what DeRozan has to say about his first game against his former team and teammates.

“You better not score 45 [points] on us, bro,” Ibaka tells DeRozan.

“I’ll probably go for 50,” DeRozan says.

When Ibaka says he won’t let that happen and that he’ll block everything DeRozan puts up, the new Spur makes it clear he has a plan.

“I’m gonna foul you out. I’m gonna foul JV [center Jonas Valanciunas] out,” DeRozan says.

Ibaka reminds DeRozan that he knows all his moves, and won’t fall for the pump fake. That prompts the two to agree to a wager. For every time Ibaka falls for a DeRozan pump fake, the Raptors forward will donate $100 to DeRozan’s charity. For every time Ibaka blocks DeRozan’s shot, it’s DeRozan who’ll be donating to Ibaka’s charity.

As they get into conversation about DeRozan’s first time being traded after nine years in Toronto, things get more serious.

“It’s a business,” Ibaka says. “It was tough when I heard the news, not gonna lie to you.”

“You’re one of the best superstars I’ve played with,” Ibaka says. “The way you vibe with the team, the way you lead the team… it’s just amazing. San Antonio’s gonna be so happy to have you.”

DeRozan insists that, despite leaving, he’s still the more popular player in Toronto and a tweet from DeRozan on Thursday suggests he’s looking forward to facing his former team.

Revenge is a dish best served cold... — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) September 20, 2018

Unfortunately for fans looking forward to a show, DeRozan and the Spurs play the Raptors just twice. The first meeting isn’t until January 3 in San Antonio, with a second matchup in Toronto on February 22.

