Right on the corner of South Flores Street, on the south side of town, is Rudy’s Seafood, a restaurant synonymous with the culture in San Antonio since 1964.

The rickety doors are appropriate, amplifying the cozy neighborhood ambiance with Spurs mementos splattered all over the walls, inside and outside.

“This wall, we just wanted to cover it up because we were kind of cleaning up this area here," Rudy's Seafood owner Roland Ramirez said pointing to the infamous spot.

A few months ago, Ramirez was looking to spruce up the outside facade. He called Nick Soupe, a friend and artist, hoping for some sort of Spurs theme, and the idea ballooned from there.

“First we did [Manu] Ginobili. Then we did [Gregg] Popovich. Then we put in [Tony] Parker and [Tim] Duncan. Then we went with the Admiral [David Robinson]. Then we added [George] Gervin over here,” he explained.

Patrons rush to Rudy’s to see this Mt. Rushmore of players, plus Pop, which is why Ramirez's newest addition became national news.

"We changed the pace a little bit. I said, 'Let's go with [DeMar DeRozan], put a new face there,'" Ramirez said.

The pictures of the mural went viral on social media immediately.

“You know, I didn’t really know what to expect because he hasn’t played a game," Ramirez added.

With everything that went on during the offseason, it is time to embrace the future with DeRozan suiting up next season.

“Eventually, everyone will forget about Kawhi and get back into their groove," Ramirez said.

DeRozan is adjusting to a new home, but before his first year begins, he can get a little taste of the love this city has for him and the organization at Rudy’s Seafood.

“Spurs have always represented the south side and San Antonio for years and years. Spurs have always been nothing but positive," Ramirez said.

As for what's next with the mural?

"It’s a work in progress,” he said. “We’ll see who we put up next. Maybe in a couple of months, we'll put a new guy up there."

