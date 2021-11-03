DeMar DeRozan, Derrick White and LaMarcus Aldridge among 57 finalists for Team USA Olympic squad led by Gregg Popovich

The news comes a day after Popovich announced that he would no longer be with the Spurs moving forward as they work to move him elsewhere.

SAN ANTONIO — On Thursday, USA Basketball announced that DeMar DeRozan, Derrick White, and LaMarcus Aldridge are among 57 finalists for the 2021 Olympic squad helmed by Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

The official 12-man roster will be released later in the year, and the delayed 2021 Tokyo Olympics are set to begin days after the NBA Finals end in July.

DeMar and Derrick have been named #USABMNT finalists for the @Tokyo2020 Olympic Games 👏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KMcnmOBVHC — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 11, 2021

Aldridge was notably absent from San Antonio's congratulatory tweet a day after Popovich announced that he would no longer be with the team moving forward as they work to move him elsewhere.