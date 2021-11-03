DeMar DeRozan, Derrick White and LaMarcus Aldridge among 57 finalists for Team USA Olympic squad led by Gregg Popovich

SAN ANTONIO — On Thursday, USA Basketball announced that DeMar DeRozan, Derrick White, and LaMarcus Aldridge are among 57 finalists for the 2021 Olympic squad helmed by Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.
The official 12-man roster will be released later in the year, and the delayed 2021 Tokyo Olympics are set to begin days after the NBA Finals end in July.
Aldridge was notably absent from San Antonio's congratulatory tweet a day after Popovich announced that he would no longer be with the team moving forward as they work to move him elsewhere.
Former Spur Kawhi Leonard is a finalist along with LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Paul George, Damian Lillard, and a ton of other All Stars.