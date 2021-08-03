DeMar DeRozan and Rudy Gay share heartfelt goodbyes to the Spurs and San Antonio

"The Spurs lived up to their reputation as one of the classiest organizations in the league during my time with the team," DeRozan said in a social media post.

SAN ANTONIO — It’s a bittersweet offseason for the San Antonio Spurs as the team saw a trio of veterans depart.

Fan-favorite and the “heart and soul” of the team, Patty Mills, signed with the Nets in free agency. Rudy Gay took his talent to the Jazz, and DeMar DeRozan was traded to the Bulls. Gay and DeRozan both sent their thanks to the fans, the city and the team they called home for years. In a pair of heartfelt messages, the former Spurs shared their goodbyes.

"Man, what a ride," Gay said. "Shout out to my Spurs family and to the city of San Antonio. The past years have been an unforgettable journey & I enjoyed every moment. Thank you to everyone who’s been part of it. Excited for what’s next!

"I want to take the time to thank the Spurs organization and the fans in San Antonio for embracing me the way that they have over the past 3 seasons," DeRozan said. "The Spurs lived up to their reputation as one of the classiest organizations in the league during my time with the team. I’m grateful for the times I shared with my teammates, our coaches and staff. THANK YOU!"

Mills has yet to share his goodbye to the Spurs family as he is busy leading Team Australia at a run for a medal at the 2021 Olympics. However, you can be sure his message will tug at the heartstrings of fans who cheered him on for 10 years.

For more on the free agency moves, check out the latest episode of Locked on Spurs.