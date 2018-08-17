SAN ANTONIO — It's become somewhat of a tradition here in the Alamo City. Spurs players are memorialized in murals around the city, and one of the newest Spurs have been added to the collection of players on the walls of San Antonio.

DeMar DeRozan, wearing his new #10 Silver and Black jersey, adorns one wall of Rudy's Seafood, on South Flores, as of Thursday evening.

The artist, Nik Soupe, shared a photo of the completed mural to his Instagram page.

A post shared by Nik Soupè (@souplaws) on Aug 16, 2018 at 6:49pm PDT

"Worked on this @demar_derozan piece last night," Soupe wrote in his post. "It's been an interesting year here in @spurs county. We lost some kats ... we gained some kats. ... really looking forward to this coming season!!"

RELATED: Manu Ginobili honored on mural outside seafood restaurant

This isn't the first Spur Soupe has painted onto the walls of Rudy's Seafood.

Earlier this year, he finalized a mural featuring Manu Ginobili and Coach Pop. He's also painted renditions of Tony Parker and Tim Duncan.

View more of his murals here (some images contain adult language and content).

© 2018 KENS