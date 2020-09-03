SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video was originally published February 25.

The injuries are piling on for the San Antonio Spurs at exactly the wrong time.

Team officials announced Monday that point guard Dejounte Murray underwent an MRI that revealed a right calf strain. The injury occurred in Sunday's overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Spurs offered no insight into how much time the 23-year-old point guard could miss. According to Harvard Health, recovery time depends on the severity of the strain:

Grade I strain. In this mild strain, only a few muscle fibers are stretched or torn. Although the injured muscle is tender and painful, it has normal strength.

In this mild strain, only a few muscle fibers are stretched or torn. Although the injured muscle is tender and painful, it has normal strength. Grade II strain. This is a moderate strain, with a greater number of injured fibers and more severe muscle pain and tenderness. There is also mild swelling, noticeable loss of strength and sometimes a bruise.

This is a moderate strain, with a greater number of injured fibers and more severe muscle pain and tenderness. There is also mild swelling, noticeable loss of strength and sometimes a bruise. Grade III strain. This strain tears the muscle all the way through, sometimes causing a "pop" sensation as the muscle rips into two separate pieces or shears away from its tendon. Grade III strains are serious injuries that cause complete loss of muscle function, as well as considerable pain, swelling, tenderness and discoloration. Because Grade III strains usually cause a sharp break in the normal outline of the muscle, there may be an obvious "dent" or "gap" under the skin where the ripped pieces of muscle have come apart.

Murray's injury is the most recent in a string of ailments striking the Silver & Black at a pivotal moment in the team's season; LaMarcus Aldridge, Jakob Poeltl, Marco Belinelli, and Lonnie Walker IV have all missed time recently for an array of injuries and illnesses.

Following Sunday's loss, the Spurs sit five games out of the final playoffs spot in the Western Conference with just 20 games remaining in the season. For this team to extend their decades-long playoff streak, the Spurs needed to go on a run to finish off the season.

That outcome seems even less likely after the fifth significant injury after the All-Star break.

