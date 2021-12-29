LOOK: Dejounte Murray's New Balance sneakers have Spurs Fiesta colors vibes

Fans will certainly want these sneakers if they get released.

SAN ANTONIO — Is San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray collaborating with New Balance to drop new Spurs-Fiesta-themed sneakers for fans to buy?

We sure hope so!

And if they do release them, they will definitely fly off the shelves with Spurs fans likely to buy a pair.

Murray, who has a sponsorship deal with New Balance, recently wore new high top sneakers, featuring the franchise's retro colors.

He shared a photo of them on his Instagram, and from the looks of them, they will be a hit with fans if the sneaker company releases them for fans to buy.

New Balance also shared photos of the new sneakers, making it a larger possibility they could be on shelves in the future.

Our guy @dejountemurray is not the same.



He's doing it his way. #WeGotNow pic.twitter.com/lqLGQTudcN — New Balance Basketball (@newbalancehoops) December 28, 2021

Murray has his own New Balance sneaker line which includes Fiesta-themed sneakers.

Recently, New Balance released a new line of Murray sneakers, "Heat Up," with an homage to his Seattle roots.