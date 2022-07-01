Dejounte Murray discusses trade from Spurs, says he and Trae Young were talking for 'weeks' about teaming up

"It was hard talking to coach Pop about this situation," Hawks' Murray said.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Former San Antonio Spurs point guard, Dejounte Murray, was introduced to Atlanta media following his trade to the Hawks.

He was presented his new jersey and took time to answer a few questions.

In particular, he was asked about joining his new teammate, Trae Young, and apparently, the two guards were talking about teaming up in Atlanta for weeks.

"We've actually been talking for about two, three weeks," Murray said. "He pushed the deal. He wanted it as much as I wanted it. It's going to be special."

Murray, along with Jock Landale, was traded after six seasons in San Antonio for multiple draft picks, and Danilio Gallinari, who is reportedly set to be waived by the Spurs and join Boston.

"He [Young] wanted to play with me and I wanted to play with him," Murray said. "We think it could be special."

"It just was something we both wanted. He didn't believe it at first and I told him it's going to happen," said Murray.

When asked about parting ways with the Spurs, Murray said it was "mutual" and added how if he was not going to be a Hawk, he was going to remain a Spur.

"If it wasn't Atlanta, I would still be in San Antonio," he said.

Murray explained that the deal to send him to Atlanta was done properly and in house on both camps.

"It was pretty much in-house. It was done the right way for both sides," he said. "It was mutual. It was great for both sides. Everybody communicated on both sides."

Despite that he is no longer a Spur, Murray did praise the organization calling it a "family forever" and thanking them for letting him not waste his prime years in a rebuilding phase.

"San Antonio is a great organization. A family forever for me and my family," Murray said. "They're in a rebuilding stage and they want to see me on a bigger stage like I want to see myself on a bigger stage, which is winning."

After the trade was done, Murray did thank the city of San Antonio, and head coach Gregg Popovich also sent his well wishes to his former player.

Now the Spurs will look to the future with their war chest of draft picks on the coming NBA Drafts and young talent to build with like Joshua Primo, Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell.

Many speculate that they could be eyeing French center Victor Wembanyama who many consider the top prize in the 2023 NBA Draft.

As for parting ways with the Spurs, Murray did thank Popovich for wanting the best for him and for showing him basketball is just a game.