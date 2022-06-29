'I love you forever' | Dejounte Murray posts farewell message to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The Dejounte Murray era in San Antonio is over.
The San Antonio Spurs have reportedly traded the All-Star guard to Atlanta for multiple draft picks and forward Danilo Gallinari.
This all but signals the team is set to dive into a deep rebuild as the team will now look forward.
And although neither the Spurs nor the Hawks have made it official yet, the former Spurs guard made sure to thank his first NBA city for the cheers and the support.
Murray shared a message on social media to the Alamo City thanking everyone for embracing him, and ensuring he will always love San Antonio.
"San Antonio I love you forever," Murray tweeted. "We are family and it's always going to be bigger than basketball."
Murray has consistently grown his game each year after being drafted in 2016, and blossomed into a budding NBA star in the 2021-22 campaign.
He was named to his first All-Star game, averaging nearly a triple double and leading the NBA in steals last season. He made the NBA All-Defensive Second Team his second year in the league, the youngest ever to do so at the time.
And you can bet that when Murray makes his lone visit as a Hawk next season, there will be a touching tribute video ahead of the game and fans will be giving him a standing ovation.
