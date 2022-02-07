'This is only the beginning' | Dejounte Murray will represent the Spurs in the All-Star Game for the first time

Murray has earned praise around the league for his play, and will be the first Spur to make the All-Star Game since LaMarcus Aldridge in 2019.

SAN ANTONIO — Dejounte Murray will play in his first NBA All-Star Game, named an injury replacement by commissioner Adam Silver.

San Antonio's star point guard is averaging career highs of 19.6 points, 9.2 assists, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals. First in steals, fourth in assists, and second in triple doubles with a Spurs-record 10 so far this season, Murray has earned praise from teammates, coaches, and competitors across the league for his play.

In a video posted after the announcement, Murray gave a heartfelt thank you to Spurs fans.

"I'm in awe man, I'm thankful, I'm grateful. All the love and support you guys give me daily give my teammates, the whole organization, the way you guys bleed silver and black, it means everything to me," Murray said.

“The way you guys bleed Silver & Black, it means everything to me. I'm grateful. This is only the beginning.”



"This is only the beginning, and I just hope it motivates my teammates or just anybody around that you was ever told, 'they can't do this, they can't do that.' I will remain humble, stay focused, and I'm gonna keep learning and working. Thank you, go Spurs go," he said, breaking into a big happy grin as the last words came out.

When Draymond Green was named as a reserve, he said he would not be able to play in the game and lobbied for Murray by name. Steve Kerr said he voted for him, and former teammate DeMar DeRozan called him his brother and an All-Star. Gregg Popovich said repeatedly that his do-it-all leader would be an easy pick if not for San Antonio's record of 19-34.

"He's just growing by leaps and bounds in every way," Popovich said.

Even San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg lobbied the NBA to include Murray, who has stepped up as the clear leader of this young and growing Spurs team.

Murray will be the first Spur to make the All-Star Game since LaMarcus Aldridge in 2019, which was also their most recent winning season.

The game is set for February 20 in Cleveland.