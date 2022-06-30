'I'm very proud of DJ's continued success' | Popovich shares heartfelt message about former Spur Dejounte Murray

Murray was traded to Atlanta this week after spending six seasons in San Antonio.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — It didn't take long for San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich to wish ex-Spur Dejounte Murray continued success following his trade to the Hawks.

Popovich released a statement via Spurs social media about Murray as he begins his new basketball chapter in Atlanta.

"I'm very proud of DJ's continued success and I'm confident his future will be bright," said Popovich. "All of us in the Spurs organization wish him well."

Forever part of our Spurs Family. pic.twitter.com/auOjtHPEKj — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 30, 2022

Once news broke that Murray was traded, the former Spur also released a message to the City of San Antonio thanking fans all for their support.

"San Antonio I love you forever," Murray tweeted. "We are family and it's always going to be bigger than basketball."

Murray will be missed, but ultimately it was a move the team needed to make in order to secure a bright future.

The recent moves signal the team is set to dive into a deep rebuild, and trading Murray at his highest NBA value all but made sense.

San Antonio now has a war chest of draft picks with 11 first-round picks and 11 second-round picks to begin the process of rebuilding the franchise into a title contender.