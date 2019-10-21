SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs made a commitment to their point guard of the future on Monday. According to a report from The Athletic NBA writer Shams Charania, the team extended the contract of Dejounte Murray for four seasons.

His agent, Rich Paul, told The Athletic the deal is fully guaranteed for $64 million over four years. The contract extension will kick in for the 2020-21 season. For 2019-20, Murray is on the last year of his rookie contract. He will earn just over $2.3 million this season.

Murray was set to begin the season as the Silver & Black’s starting point guard last year before he injured his right knee.

Determined to get back on the floor, Murray put himself through a grueling rehab program, working out six days a week for the first eight months after getting injured.

The Spurs lost not only their point guard when Murray went down, they had to move on without their best perimeter defender.

Murray was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team after the 2017-18 season, becoming the youngest player in league history (he was 21) to make the All-Defensive Team.

Murray's return should give the Spurs' a boost on both ends of the court in 2019, and, with Monday's extension, for years to come.

